Udon Studios Launches Their Blue Archive Manga Anthology In April 2025

Udon Studios launches the first volume of their Blue Archive Manga Anthology in their April 2025 solicits and solicitations

Volume 1 features 13 manga creators in the Blue Archive RPG world.

Explore Kivotos city with imaginative stories from diverse manga talents.

Check out other releases: Rival Schools art book and Street Fighter V collection.

Udon Studios is launching a Blue Archive Comic Anthology Volume 1 of 5 in their April 2025 solicits and solicitations, from thirteen manga creators set in the fantasy RPG world of Blue Archive. Blue Archive is a free-to-play role-playing game developed by South Korean developer Nexon Games,m with gacha game mechanics as a means to obtain new characters and improvise strategies. An anime television series adaptation titled Blue Archive The Animation launched last year. It is all set in the academic city-state of Kivotos with the president of the General Student Council, an extrajudicial committee governing the schools going missing… Here are Udon's full solicits for April including Rival Schools collections and Street Fighter V art books.

BLUE ARCHIVE COMIC ANTHOLOGY GN VOL 01 (OF 5) (MR)

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB252053

(W) Nexon, Various (A) Various (CA) Pinch

Welcome to Kivotos, a massive city teeming with drama, challenges, and the joys of youth! In this comic anthology, 13 manga creators bring you wild new stories set in the fantasy RPG world of Blue Archive!

In Shops: Apr 02, 2025

RIVAL SCHOOLS OFFICIAL COMPLETE WORKS HC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG247421

(W) Capcom (A / CA) Capcom

School's out… of control! Rival Schools is the explosive fan-favorite tag-team fighting game from Capcom, showcasing the ultimate throw down between hot-blooded high schoolers. Rival Schools: Official Complete Works collects the artwork of all three Rival Schools games, including key art, character illustrations, development sketches, unused character concepts, and more! Fight for honor! Fight for reputation! Fight for justice!

In Shops: Apr 30, 2025

STREET FIGHTER V CLIMAX ARTS ALPHA TO 6 HC

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

AUG247422

(W) Capcom (A / CA) Capcom

With its 46-character roster released over five seasons, Street Fighter V continued the franchise's legacy as the king of fighting games. STREET FIGHTER V: CLIMAX ARTS collects the fantastic artwork behind this landmark title in the series. Included are key illustrations, rough concepts, costume designs, tribute art, and more! Also inside are detailed character profiles, an interview with the game's creators, and a look back at the classic artwork of Street Fighter games past.

In Shops: Apr 16, 2025

