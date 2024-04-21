Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: darkstalkers, udon

Udon Studios to Launch Team Darkstalkers in October 2024

Udon Studios to Launch Team Darkstalkers by Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque in October 2024

Article Summary Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque launch Jedah-centric Darkstalkers one-shot comic

Team Darkstalkers #1, a spinoff series featuring Capcom characters, to debut in October 2024

Darkstalkers franchise blends gothic fiction with folklore-based monsters since its 1994 start

Latest comic issue hints at the clash between Jedah and ShadowSoul across multiple realms

Tim Seeley and Alberto Alburquerque created a Darkstalkers one-shot spotlighting Jedah that came out from Udon Entertainment this week. Jedah also appeared in crossover games such as Capcom Fighting Evolution, Cross Edge, Project × Zone and the universe and comic book of Marvel vs. Capcom with the crossover series known as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. And now he has a comic book all to his own. But not for long. Because the comic book in question ended with this scene…

Promising a spinoff book from this spinoff book, Team Darkstalkers #1 out in October 2024.-, from the same creative team, and featring all manner of Capcom and Udon characters from Darkstalkers… and beyond.

Darkstalkers is a fighting game series and media franchise created by Capcom, Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors was released in arcades in 1994. The series is set in a pastiche gothic fiction universe with characters based on monsters from international folklore and introduced gameplay concepts used in later Capcom fighting games, including Street Fighter Alpha and Marvel vs. Capcom series.

DARKSTALKERS JEDAH (ONE SHOT) CVR A PANZER

UDON ENTERTAINMENT INC

FEB241806

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Alberto Alburquerque (CA) Panzer

The Shinigami lord returns to threaten both Earth and the Darkstalker realm! But Jedah isn't the only one with a dangerous scheme, as the parasitic being known as the ShadowSoul has its own plans for power. It's a demonic duel that finds both Night Warriors and World Warriors caught in its wave of destruction!In Shops: Apr 17, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Tim Seeley is a comic book writer and artist, best known for his works on Grayson, Nightwing, G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero, G.I. Joe vs. Transformers and New Exiles. He is also the co-creator of the series Hack/Slash and Revival, both now published from Image Comics. Alberto Alburquerque is not the Dominican professional baseball pitcher for the Olmecas de Tabasco of the Mexican League, who I find when Hoogling for him.

