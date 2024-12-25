Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers | Tagged: ,

Ultimate Black Panther On War, Democracy And A Two State Solution

Ultimate Black Panther on War, Democracy and a Two State Solution from Marvel Comics today (Spoilers)

Happy Christmas, war is over, if you want it, sang John Lennon. But not many seem to want it. Or if they do, it comes with a price. In Ultimate Black Panther, the ruling royal family of Wakanda is made an offer by the Kingdom of Khonshu-Ra, home to the Moon Knights and the Iron Fists, to resolve the conflict that Khonshu-Ra started.

Marvel Comics Christmas Day

A two-state solution.  Everyone loves democracy, right? However, would the Khonshu-Ranians be able to return to Wakandan rule if they wished? Would Wakanda even want democracy? Is it just being used as a weapon to gain the upper hand in a war? It does seem rather of the moment, does it not? You can pick your modern-day allegory, but I get a whiff of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but Israel and Palestine are probably in there as well.

Marvel Comics Christmas Day

Fine words butter no Christmas roast parsnips. And what is democracy if the people have been brain washed? Again, pick your modern-day allegory and media network of choice, social or legacy.

Marvel Comics Christmas Day

Lots of countries have gone to war over minerals like gold and uranium or fuels like petroleum and oil. But in Ultimate Black Panther, the mineral seems to actually want the confrontation.

Marvel Comics Christmas Day

T'Challa had been struggling with the concept of vibranium being alive. More than that, it now seems to have some agency on the world stage. This may be a rather wonderful allegory for the way that world politics are sometime run entirely by mineral deposits…

Ultimate Black Panther On War, Democracy And A Two State Solution

Oh and yes, this character on the cover, the Ultimate Sorcerer Supreme, Inan the Godkiller, does not appear in the comic book at all.

