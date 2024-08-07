Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: black panther, doctor doom, ultimate black panther, vibranium

Ultimate Vibranium Is Alive? Ultimate Black Panther Suggests As Much

Is Ultimate Vibranium Is Alive? Ultimate Black Panther Suggests As Much... and Who Is The Ultimate Sorceror Supreme? (Spoilers)

It is not often that I want Okaye from Black Panther to be played by Brian Blessed, but this is that time. Ultimate Black Panther #7 by Bryan Hill and Stefano Caselli is published today. In it, we are learning more about how Ultimate vibranium might differ from the common or garden 616 vibranium.

In that is is, for want of a better phrase, more than the sum of its parts.

What if vibranium was alive, conscious, had agency. It absorbs kinetic energy into itself, what if took in something more? And exudes influence on those around it?

Would not be the first time an entire country was heavily influenced by a precious metal, is it? Another example of taking the subtext and making it text, one of superhero fictions greatest abilities. And as for Brian Blessed as Okaye…

"Vibranium's alive????" Come on now. And it looks like Ultimate Black Panther will be looking outside Wakanda for answers.

Ultimate Doctor Doom? Reed Richards in the tin can? Or might they even need to call on their maker? From upcoming solicitations, it will be down to whoever is the Ultimate Sorceror Supreme. Could it be Doom in both Ultimate and 616?

"WAR OF THE KINGDOMS" STARTS HERE!

While T'Challa has sought to grow his power, so too have the forces of Moon Knight… And with access to a unique new resource, Ra and Khonshu are stronger than ever! How will Wakanda stand in its resistance against the kings of the Upper and Lower Kingdoms? And is T'Challa prepared to bear the consequences of tapping into such dangerous wells of power? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 07, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #8

BLACK PANTHER AND STORM TAKE THE FIGHT TO MOON KNIGHT! Enough planning – time for a guerrilla counterstrike against Khonshu and Ra! Meanwhile, Killmonger and Okoye seek allies to aid their cause outside of Wakanda… So don't miss the big gun they call in! Ultimate WHO? You'll have to read to find out! Rated T+In Shops: Sep 11, 2024 SRP: $4.99

THE ULTIMATE SORCERER SUPREME? Magic, mysticism and metal clash! But the source of this magic is not what it appears to be, due to the Maker's reshaping of the world… Black Panther wrestles with this new anti-vibranium – and deals with the devastating consequences! What is the price of such life-bringing power? And what is the price of trying to master it? Rated T+In Shops: Oct 02, 2024 SRP: $4.99

