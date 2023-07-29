Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: bryan hitch, hellfire gala, jonathan hickman, ultimate invasion

Ultimate Invasion #2 Vs The Hellfire Gala (Spoilers)

Jonathan Hickman blames some of the lack of attention given to his 2011 Ultimate Comics relaunch, on the launch of DC Comics' New 52.

Jonathan Hickman blames some of the lack of attention given to his 2011 Ultimate Comics relaunch, on the launch of DC Comics' New 52. So there is some irony that the Ultimate Comics relaunch of 2023 in Ultimate Invasion may have been overshadowed with the Hellfire Gala following on from the X-Men series he relaunched, and in thic case co-wrote a couple of pages. Because any other week, Bleeding Cool would have been all over Ultimate Invasion #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch.

Because we get to see The Maker, the Ultimate Reed Richards, remaking another version of the Marvel Universe into a brand new Ultimate Universe, by interfering in the origins of superheroes, by either making them never exist, or neutralising them if they do exist.

So we have Howard Stark, working with Obadiah Stane, with a much less effective Iron Man and a nepo baby Tony Stark taking in the view.

A character who screams to be called Hippy Hulk, Or Hulky Krishna. I am sure the internet will decide.

The X-Men who aren;t the X-Men, mutants in a variety of national allegiances, such as the Russians…

And an East-Asian group to rival them.

All while some just cannot be identified, killed or neutralised. Looks like Steve Roger may be returning at later date. Much later.

While The Maker steps into the shoes of, not this reality's Reed Richards though I am sure he will pop up, but Victor Von Doom. And opening up Latveria to the world, with a big party for the great and the good to attend, politicians and superheroes from every country, like it's some kind of, oh I don't know, Hellfire Gala.

A party that is then attacked by people from the future trying to stop the influence that the guy dressed in black with a big helmet on his head. Hmm, is this Hellfire Club Vs Ultimate Invasion as a Separated At Birth? Because that's what Orchis is as well, against Professor Xavier's big plans. The ironies get deeper and deeper…

But it's not just Hellfire Club and the X-Men that this comic appears to be channelling. Because while Jonathan Hickman and Bryan Hitch are key figures from the Ultimate Universe, and who are reviving it once more with Ultimate Invasion. But there's another figure who seems to be being channelled as well.

As The Maker gathers up all those who he has identified as being ancestors of the soldiers using Captain America and Thor genetics, attacking them from the future…

And massacres them all in the present. With predictable results…

Now tell me, hand on heart, if that doesn't feel like a Mark Millar plot twist and execution? And the great time war continues…

I mean Mark Millar is currently doing that in Big Game as a sequel to Wanted, right? Here's a look at the solicitations of Ultimate comic books to come… looks like the real Doctor Doom is still out there. As is Kang.

ULTIMATE INVASION #2 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230655

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

The Maker plans to make sure Earth's Mightiest Heroes never become heroes at all. And then he can reshape the universe into exactly what he wants it to be…

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 26, 2023

SRP: $5.99 ULTIMATE INVASION #3 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230891

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

After KANG descends upon the City of Tomorrow, the Illuminati must regroup! IRON MAN has a heart-to-heart with Tony Stark! DOCTOR DOOM – the anti-Maker – prepares his own plans to deal with this evil Reed Richards… and the Ultimate Universe that the Maker thought he had rebuilt frays at the edges as they prepare for cosmic war!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 30, 2023

SRP: $5.99 ULTIMATE INVASION #4 (OF 4)

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230672

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

THE END…OR THE BEGINNING? War breaks out as timelines and universes collide! Iron Man must choose between the lesser of two evils – the Maker or Kang. But what secret does Iron Man know about the men behind the masks? And at the end of it all, the world outside your window will be forever changed! Don't miss this giant-sized, action-packed conclusion – or is it only the beginning…?

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: $8.99 ULTIMATE UNIVERSE #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230631

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Stefano Caselli (CA) Bryan Hitch

THE SPOILS OF VICTORY!

After the worlds-shaking conclusion of ULTIMATE INVASION, a new team of heroes bands together to save the future! From mastermind Jonathan Hickman and superstar artist Stefano Caselli, don't miss out on this foundational issue for the new line of Ultimate Comics!

Rated T+In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: $6.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!