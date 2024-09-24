Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, ultimate spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man #9 Vs Amazing Spider-Man #58 Tomorrow (Spoilers)

Ultimate Spider-Man #9 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto and Amazing Spider-Man #58 by Zeb Wells and John Romita.

Marvel Comics often tries to avoid having Ultimate Spider-Man and Amazing Spider-Man out in the same week, like with DC, Batman, and Detective Comics. And, most likely, Absolute Batman. But as schedules are challenged, sometimes it happens, like tomorrow, with Ultimate Spider-Man #9 by Jonathan Hickman and Marco Checchetto and Amazing Spider-Man #58 by Zeb Wells and John Romita. No Spectacular Spider-Men, though.

The very married Mary Jane knows the importance of an adjective when talking with newspapermen like J Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker.

While also letting us know that we have an Ultimate Wonder Man out there somewhere.

While people sit around and stand around a lot in Ultimate Spider-Man, Amazing Spider-Man gets a little more hands-on with Janice and Tombstone…

So Tombstone gets defaced, Janice gets defenestrated.

By the way, my long-suffering wife is also called Janice. Would it be a terrible, terrible thing to make this my phone's desktop image? It probably would, wouldn't it? Okay, fair enough. They're still standing around in Ultimate Spider-Man, but it looks like something more is leaking through from the 616…

Is the Iron Spider suit making its way across the divide, this time courtesy of Doctor Octopus? Well, they all like a few extra arms. And armaments. But still, in the cloth suit, Spider-Man has something else from the inside yet to rear its ugly head.

The Spider-sense in vitro… will it emerge in the same way? Or might it, too, take another form? Amazing and Ultimate, both out tomorrow… which will win???

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #58

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240764

(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita Jr.

The most visceral issues in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN history begin here!

Rated T In Shops: Sep 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99 ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #9

MARVEL COMICS

JUL240741

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

THE SINISTER SIX MAKE THEIR FIRST STRIKE! But WHO are the Sinister Six? The first member throws down with Spider-Man and Green Goblin in this action-packed issue! Plus, with Tony Stark's return, Peter must also explore the limitations of his new suit… Rated T In Shops: Sep 25, 2024 SRP: $4.99

