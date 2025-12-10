Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: ultimate, ultimate black panther, ultimate spider-man, Ultimate Wolverine

Ultimate Spider-Man, Wolverine & Black Panther Face The End (Spoilers)

Ultimate Spider-Man, Ultimate Wolverine and Ultimate Black Panther face their endgame today (Ultimate Spoilers)

Article Summary Ultimate Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Black Panther near their final battles as Marvel's Ultimate Universe ends.

Spider-Man faces Mister Negative and the Kingpin's power, risking his abilities and loved ones in the chaos.

Ultimate Black Panther grapples with divided loyalties, prophecy, and the fate of Wakanda amid worldwide unrest.

Wolverine seeks vengeance against the Maker's Council, igniting a bloody conflict with consequences for all.

The Ultimate Universe is coming to an end from Marvel Comics in 2026. And with two of them publishing their penultimate issues today, with Ultimate Spider-Man #23 by Jonathan Hickman, David Messina and Marco Checchetto and Ultimate Black Panther #23 by Bryan Edward Hill and Carlos Nieto, with Ultimate Wolverine #12 by Christopher Condon and Alessandro Cappuccio having its pre-penultimate issue, where is it all heading?

Just as The Ultimates addressed the world in their last issue about the actual state of those who run the planet, so J Jonah Jameson and Ben Parker address New York about their own particular franchise of that power base, and the work of Wilson Fisk, The Ultimate Kingpin.

And around the world, the population are revolting. That's certainly what those of the Maker's Council believe.

Although some seem to be more empowered than others…

And as the Ultimate Spider-Man has his own fighting abilities removed by Ultimate Mister Negative…

… he may have other concerns of a closer nature. Something Bleeding Cool has been keeping an eye on…

It is not the only Ultimate book focused on such family ties…

But as Ultimate Spider-Man brings that fight closer…

… Ultimate Black Panther has a more divided line.

And the final threat comes to Ultimate Spider-Man.

And while Ultimate Wolverine looks to what might have been…

As the Maker's Council make itself known, and takes unexpected allies…

So those of Ultimate Spider-Man find their own awkward allies at the very top.

The bloody French. Ultimate Wolverine takes care of another threat with echoes across the realities…

One issue to go, folks… Ultimate Spider-Man #23 by Jonathan Hickman, David Messina, Marco Checchetto, Ultimate Black Panther #23 by Bryan Edward Hill, Carlos Nieto and Ultimate Wolverine #12 by Christopher Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio are published by Marvel Comics today.

Ultimate Spider-Man #23 by Jonathan Hickman, David Messina, Marco Checchetto

You think we're going to tell you what happens in the penultimate issue of ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN? That would be spoilers galore! Just know it's building to a finale you won't want to miss!

Ultimate Black Panther #23 by Bryan Edward Hill, Carlos Nieto

ALL IS NOT WELL IN WAKANDA! Will Erik Killmonger become the new Black Panther? What do the Vodu-Khan want with Storm? What, exactly, does the prophecy about this Child of Light entail?

Ultimate Wolverine #12 by Christopher Condon, Alessandro Cappuccio

WOLVERINE'S ATTACK ON THE EURASIAN CAPITAL! After the devastation in ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #11, Wolverine is out for vengeance! And he's taking on the whole of the Eurasian Republic in this big, bad and bloody climactic issue…who will be left standing?

