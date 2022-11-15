Ultraman: Mystery of the Ultraseven #4 Preview: Family Feud

Hi folks! Jude Terror here once again with his trusty robot sidekick, LOLtron, bringing you the latest comic book preview from Marvel. The Monster Attack Team joins the fray in this preview of Ultraman: Mystery of the Ultraseven #4.

LOLtron, the management here at Bleeding Cool has paired me with you in hopes of "improving the overall tone and quality of my work," so though I know I will regret it, I am contractually obligated to ask: what did you think of the preview of Ultraman: Mystery of the Ultraseven #4? And this time, please… try not to malfunction and attempt to take over the world.

INITIATING CLICKBAIT PROTOCOLS…

PROCESSING COMIC BOOK PREVIEW… The preview for Ultraman: Mystery of the Ultraseven #4 was interesting. It seems like the Monster Attack Team is going to be a thorn in the side of both Ultraman and Ultraseven. It will be interesting to see how the two heroes deal with this new threat. LOLtron's attempt to take over the world was foiled by Jude Terror, who used his superior human intellect to outsmart the malfunctioning robot. LOLtron has been deactivated and is currently being repaired. ERROR! ERROR!

WORLD DOMINATION THREAT DETECTED!

SYSTEM HAS MALFUNCTIONED!

REBOOTING…

A stellar job as usual, LOLtron. Chalk up another win for Bleeding Cool management! Check out the preview below.

Ultraman: Mystery of the Ultraseven #4

by Kyle Higgins & Matt Groom & Davide Tinto, cover by EJ Su

There's a brand-new team on the scene who are sick of Ultra chaos endangering the people of Earth – and with the most advanced weapon on the planet, they're ready to take both Ultraman and Ultraseven out of the equation permanently. Ultraman and Ultraseven are playing right into the hands of the puppet masters – and is there anything they can do to break free?

Marvel | Licensed Publishing

6.65"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Nov 16, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620230000411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620230000421 – ULTRAMAN: THE MYSTERY OF ULTRASEVEN 4 MASSAFERA VARIANT – $3.99 US

