Unbelievable Unteens in Dark Horse Comics' Full Solicits August 2021

Dark Horse Comics has released their August 2021 solicits and solicitations, including the new Black Hammer comic The Unbelievable Unteens #1 with Tyler Crook as part of Jeff Lemire's Black Hammer superhero universe, Killer Queens #1 by David M. Booher and Claudia Balboni, as well as Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden and Peter Bergting's Golem Walks Among Us, and Lucky Devil by Cullen Bunn and Fran Galan.

UNBELIEVABLE UNTEENS WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER #1 (OF 4) CVR A C

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210271

(W) Jeff Lemire, Tyler Crook (A/CA) Tyler Crook

From the world of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series comes this meta team superhero saga taking place between two different worlds.

After signing at a comic book convention, Unbelievable Unteens artist Jane Ito finds herself visited by one of the characters from her own creation-but was it her own creation? Were the Unteens an actual school of teenaged misfit superheroes who battled supervillains under the lead of the mysterious Dr. Miles Moniker? And if so, who wiped their memories and why?As Jane's world is turned upside down and she learns the true nature of her identity she discovers a sinister plot leading her to assemble a team she had suspected was purely fictional.

An exciting reimagination of the Eisner Award-winning Black Hammer series!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

UNBELIEVABLE UNTEENS WORLD OF BLACK HAMMER #1 (OF 4) CVR B M

DARK HORSE COMICS

BLACK HAMMER VISIONS #7 (OF 8) CVR A DUFFY

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210273

(W) Cecil Castellucci (A/CA) Melissa Duffy

Exiled in a world of forgotten heroes and villains known as Limbo Land, Ms. Moonbeam hopes one day to be released and put back into a main story of her own-all of that gets thrown into a major existential crisis with the arrival of Colonel Weird into her world, leading her on a quest to find her way out of Limbo Land.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK HAMMER VISIONS #7 (OF 8) CVR B FISH

DARK HORSE COMICS

BLACK HAMMER VISIONS #7 (OF 8) CVR C SHIMIZU

DARK HORSE COMICS

BLACK HAMMER REBORN #3 CVR A YARSKY

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210276

(W) Jeff Lemire (A/CA) Caitlin Yarsky

Twenty years ago, Lucy Weber fought madmen and monsters-today she finds her marriage falling apart and her children in danger. And now past threats-and rogue heroes-return to herald the end of the world!

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

BLACK HAMMER REBORN #3 CVR B STEPHENSON

DARK HORSE COMICS

KILLER QUEENS #1 (OF 4) CVR A BALBONI

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210283

(W) David M. Booher (A/CA) Claudia Balboni

Meet Max and Alex. Reformed intergalactic assassins for hire. On the run. Also super gay. Their former boss-a fluffy monkey with a jetpack-is hot on their tail to take back his stolen ship. They gotta eat, so they take a mission from Alex's old flame. Your standard no-kill, casualty-free kidnapping recovery from a nearby moon. Only complication? Half the moon is ruled by a fascist dictator hostile to foreigners. They're the Killer Queens, so what could possibly go wrong?

Join rising star David M. Booher (Canto, Alien Bounty Hunter) and an all-LGBTQ creative team as they tackle issues of love, xenophobia, and the terror of fascist dictatorships in this hilarious sci-fi epic.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

KILLER QUEENS #1 (OF 4) CVR B ABLES

DARK HORSE COMICS

KILLER QUEENS #1 (OF 4) CVR C BARTEL

DARK HORSE COMICS

CREEPING HC (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210286

(W) Zack Keller (A/CA) Doug Wheatley

A new internet challenge called "creeping" is sweeping across social media.

"Creeping" is a dangerous online trend that dares participants to spend the night at a frightening location-from crumbling cemeteries to derelict morgues. As more people join in, the competition increases-who can outdo the latest scary destination? One group of thrillseekers determines to find the most terrifying place in the world-an abandoned medieval fortress turned insane asylum fills the bill, but they soon realize they are in for more than they bargained for.

Written by Zack Keller (Death Head, Meet Me at The Falls) with original story by Mike Richardson (Echoes, Living with the Dead), and art by Doug Wheatley (AVP: Thicker than Blood, Star Wars: Dark Times), this graphic novel takes you on a horrifying journey where fun and mischief take a shocking turn into the ultimate fight for survival.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $19.99

JIA & THE NIAN MONSTER TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210290

(W) Mike Richardson (A/CA) Megan Huang

Each new year is marked by a monster's attack on their mountain village. This year, young Jia and her friend Deshi have decided to fight back. For Deshi, it is the grand adventure he has always dreamed of. For Jia, it is revenge for the loss of her mother-who was taken by the monster five years before . . .

In Shops: Jul 28, 2021

SRP: $12.99

EXO LEGEND OF WALE WILLIAMS TP VOL 01

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210294

(W) Roye Okupe (A) Sunkanmi Akinboye (CA) Godwin Akpan

The oldest son of a world-renowned scientist, Wale Williams-aka tech-savvy superhero EXO-tries to save Lagoon City from a deadly group of emerging extremists. But before this "pending" superhero can do any good for his city, there is one person he must save first-himself! An Afrofuturist superhero story about redemption set in the bustling metropolis that is Lagos, Nigeria-with a creative team that's also from Lagos!

€¢Dark Horse and YouNeek Studios launch a shared universe of African fantasy and superhero stories-the YouNeek YouNiverse!

€¢Extraordinary stories about extraordinary characters inspired by African history, culture, and mythology.

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: $24.99

GOLEM WALKS AMONG US #1 (OF 2) CVR A BERGTING

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210295

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A/CA) Peter Bergting

The Golem has a long memory . . .

After being awakened from his long sleep in a shrine in Eastern Europe, Josef the Golem aids in the fight against the witches that once again terrorize humanity. Deployed to a small village where a cult has taken root, Josef encounters not only witches but an old enemy who remembers him well . . . and is out for vengeance!

Mike Mignola and Christopher Golden continue the legacy of Lord Baltimore's world in another tale from the Outerverse, with art by Peter Bergting and colors by Michelle Madsen!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

GOLEM WALKS AMONG US #1 (OF 2) CVR B BERGTING

DARK HORSE COMICS

HELLBOY & BPRD SECRET OF CHESBRO HOUSE #2 (OF 2) CVR A MCMAN

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210297

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A/CA) Shawn McManus

Hellboy is plunged headlong into the dark history of a haunted mansion, witnessing at last the dark truth behind the ghost in residence . . . and how it might be made to leave.

Hellboy creator Mike Mignola teams with longtime collaborator Christopher Golden and artist extraordinaire Shawn McManus to bring you a brand-new frightful delight from the world of Hellboy!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

HELLBOY & BPRD SECRET OF CHESBRO HOUSE #2 (OF 2) CVR B SMITH

DARK HORSE COMICS

HOUSE OF LOST HORIZONS #4 (OF 5)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210299

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Leila Del Duca (CA) Christopher Mitten

Sarah Jewell catches one murder suspect red-handed in a bid to steal an occult artifact, while Marie Therese continues to pursue her own suspicions. But the culprit they finally discover is the one person neither one of them suspected!

Mike Mignola and Chris Roberson return to the world of Hellboy, accompanied by artist Leila del Duca and colorist Michelle Madsen for this thrilling installment of the new Mignolaverse mystery.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE REVELATION #2 (OF 4) CVR A WILKINS

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210300

(W) Kevin Smith, Rob David, Tim Sheridan (A) Mindy Lee (CA) Dave Wilkins

This is the official comic book prequel to the upcoming Netflix television show written by Executive Producers Kevin Smith and Rob David and episode writer Tim Sheridan and featuring art by Mindy Lee (Crimson Lotus).

Following the vicious Orlax attack on King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power and also to his nemesis Skeletor who finally finds himself on the cusp of realizing his dream of capturing Grayskull's secrets!

o The official prequel to the upcoming Netflix show!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE REVELATION #2 (OF 4) CVR B SIENKIEWI

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210301

(W) Kevin Smith, Rob David, Tim Sheridan (A) Mindy Lee (CA) Bill Sienkiewicz

This is the official comic book prequel to the upcoming Netflix television show written by Executive Producers Kevin Smith and Rob David and episode writer Tim Sheridan and featuring art by Mindy Lee (Crimson Lotus).

Following the vicious Orlax attack on King Randor, He-Man learns the creature is linked to the origin of the sword of power and also to his nemesis Skeletor who finally finds himself on the cusp of realizing his dream of capturing Grayskull's secrets!

o The official prequel to the upcoming Netflix show!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TRUE LIVES FABULOUS KILLJOYS CALIFORNIA DLX HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210302

(W) Gerard Way, Shaun Simon (A) Becky Cloonan (CA) Tony Ong

A direct tie-in to the My Chemical Romance album Danger Days!

Years ago, the Killjoys fought against the tyrannical megacorporation Better Living Industries, costing them their lives, save for one-the mysterious Girl. Today, the followers of the original Killjoys languish in the Desert while BLI systematically strips citizens of their individuality. As the fight for freedom fades, it's left to the Girl to take up the mantle and bring down the fearsome BLI!

This oversized deluxe hardcover edition collects issues #1-#5 of the 2014 series The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys: California-the deluxe format also includes a slipcase designed by Tony Ong and an exclusive print by Becky Cloonan, the short story "Dead Satellites," with the expanded sketchbook section from the limited edition!

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: $79.99

ENIGMA DEFINITIVE ED HC (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210305

(W) Peter Milligan (A/CA) Duncan Fegredo

Enigma is a visceral, post-modern tale of self-discovery and sexual identity told against the backdrop of outrageous superheroes and villains. Michael Smith lives a meaningless life. But when the weird characters from Enigma, his favorite childhood comic seem to come to life, Michael embarks upon an increasingly obsessive crusade to uncover the incredible secret behind their improbable existence . . . and ultimately, his own. Considered a classic and groundbreaking graphic novel for its LGBTQIA+ themes when first released-featuring the first gay superhero in mainstream comics.

€¢With a brand-new cover by Duncan Fegredo and a treasure trove of nearly 50 pages of extras including development art, color sketches, and behind-the-scenes notes into the making of this celebrated story.

"Beautiful. Literary. Decades ahead of its time. This is the greatest adult superhero comic of the nineties. At least." -Kieron Gillen

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $24.99

SHE COULD FLY TP VOL 03 FIGHT OR FLIGHT (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210306

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A/CA) Martin Morazzo

After an intense brain surgery, Luna's mental imbalances are more manageable, but still problematic. Now 18, she's estranged from her parents and forging a life on her own. But Luna soon discovers that there's a new Flying Woman in town . . . one that's hellbent on causing havoc and terror.

After witnessing this new Flying Villain, Luna's purpose finally become clear. She must be the one to fly-for the good of Chicago, for the sake of her family, for the memory of Mayura, and for herself.

And this battle will all take place above the Chicago skyline . . .

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $19.99

LUCKY DEVIL #1 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210321

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Fran Galan

A down-on-his-luck schlub is possessed by a malevolent demon. Just when he thinks things can't get worse, the exorcism goes wrong . . . and he finds that somehow he's retained all of the entity's supernatural gifts. After a path of revenge on all the people that have wronged him, he begins to gather worshippers and form a cult.

But the legions of Hell don't take kindly to this, and they send demonic agents to murder the schlub-turned-god before he gains too much power.

€¢For fans of The Sixth Gun, Harrow County, and Locke & Key.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MAFIOSA TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210327

(W) Sunshine Barbito (A) Alessia Alfano, Debora Carita (CA) Jenny Frison

At the height of the roaring twenties, the daughter of a mafia boss is determined to rise to prominence in her family's business.

Nicoletta has aspirations to join her brothers in the family business – an organized crime syndicate running the streets of Brooklyn. Though her father objects and a crisis ensues, Nicoletta takes it upon herself to prove she has what it takes, moving steadfastly into a world of brutality. New York has a new player in town, and they ain't seen nothing yet!

Combining the romanticism of the roaring twenties and Nicoletta's journey into the brazen violence of mafia-dominated New York, Mafiosa sets the status quo ablaze – with style, class, and a smoking barrel.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $19.99

CRITICAL ROLE VOX MACHINA ORIGINS III #4 (OF 6)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210328

(W) Matthew Mercer, Jody Houser (A) Olivia Samson (CA) Marina Romero Arias

Waging war in the wintry wastes!

Vox Machina – members who aren't magically frozen, anyway – follow their mystery assailant through a portal and find themselves facing something much bigger, both literally and metaphorically, than they anticipated!

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CRITICAL ROLE CHRONICLES OF EXANDRIA HC DLX ED MIGHTY NEIN (

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210329

Journey through Wildemount alongside the motley group known as the Mighty Nein!

Encompassing the first chapters of Critical Role's second campaign, this tome illustrates the adventures of our unlikely heroes as they meet in Trostenwald, struggle through a heartbreaking encounter with the Iron Shepherds, and more. Featuring stunning works by artists from the Critter community, Critical Role: The Chronicles of Exandria–The Mighty Nein is a beautiful way to revisit the origin of the Mighty Nein through the perspective of Expositor Beauregard Lionett and the archivists of the Cobalt Soul.

The deluxe edition of The Chronicles of Exandria–The Mighty Nein boasts 264 pages of art created by the Critical Role community and accompanying text written by Liam O'Brien, Taliesin Jaffe, Dani Carr, and the cast of Critical Role. It also includes the following extras, exclusive to the deluxe edition:

o A faux-leather, foil-stamped cover and decorative clamshell box featuring art by Lauryn Ipsum and designed by Cindy Cacarez-Sprague

o An annotated cloth map of the Dwendalian Empire by Deven Rue

o A triptych-style lithograph featuring exclusive art by Sam Hogg

o Character sketches of each of the Mighty Nein by Nick Robles

o A flyer for the Fletching & Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities by Will Kirkby

o A sumptuous invitation to the Lavish Chateau by Helen Mask

o Blueprints for the Tinkertop Bolt Blaster 1000 by Fernando Furukawa

o A pamphlet on the Traveler by Ceri Giddens

o Flower sketches by Lauryn Ipsum

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $124.99

NORSE MYTHOLOGY II #3 (OF 6) CVR A RUSSELL (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210332

(W) Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell (A) Mark Buckingham (CA) P. Craig Russell

Thor and Loki stumble upon sleeping giant who takes them on a journey to the giant king who gives them a bizarre challenge to participate in.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

NORSE MYTHOLOGY II #3 (OF 6) CVR B MACK (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

SECRET LAND #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210335

(W) Christofer Emgard (A/CA) Tomas Aira

The Nazis have birthed something unspeakable at their Antarctic base, and Katherine is determined to stop it. On the horizon: the US Navy-and Ben. Through blood, madness, and fear he will fight. No hell will prevent him from reuniting with her.

In Shops: Aug 11, 2021

SRP: $3.99

RANGERS OF THE DIVIDE #4 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210336

(W) Megan Huang (A/CA) Megan Huang

The cadets come face to face with a powerful new enemy! As the Commander's fears become a reality, a sacrifice must be made-his mission or the lives of those who trusted him.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PARASOMNIA #3 (OF 4) CVR A MUTTI

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210337

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Andrea Mutti

In a twisted dream world, a nameless stranger battles nightmares in his hunt for his missing son-while in the waking world, the boy's parents find their lives falling apart. As the search for his son in his dreams carries on a bizarre plot is uncovered of children being used as bait for monsters.

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

PARASOMNIA #3 (OF 4) CVR B REYNOLDS

DARK HORSE COMICS

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY FAIR FOLK #2 (OF 4) CVR A SCHNALL

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210339

(W) Cullen Bunn (A/CA) Emily Schnall

As the acting protector of Harrow County, Bernice sets off to find what is occurring beneath the city and stumbles upon an underground shrine to the last protector of her town and its goblin and ghost worshippers.

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

TALES FROM HARROW COUNTY FAIR FOLK #2 (OF 4) CVR B CROOK

DARK HORSE COMICS

SAVAGE HEARTS #2 (OF 5) (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210342

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A/CA) Jed Dougherty

Peter & Mary Jane. Clark & Lois. Bronwyn & Graow. Comics gets its new favorite couple in this jungle fantasy romantic comedy from Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Jed Dougherty (Worlds' Finest, Harley Quinn).

In Shops: Aug 18, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WORST DUDES #3 (OF 5) (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210344

(W) Aubrey Sitterson (A/CA) Tony Gregori

It's the book that has everyone saying "What am I looking at here?" "You should be ashamed of yourselves!" and "What is Dark Horse thinking!?" From acknowledged bad eggs Aubrey Sitterson (No One Left to Fight, The Comic Book Story of Professional Wrestling) and Tony Gregori (Deuce of Hearts, Karma Police), it's the scifi detective story so dirty, so filthy, so repulsive it'll turn your other comics yellow.

o Includes the special print single issue-exclusive backup "No Kings, No Masters" by Aubrey Sitterson and Goran Gligovi?!

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

ORPHAN & FIVE BEASTS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210345

(W) James Stokoe (A/CA) James Stokoe

Spurred on by her master's dying words, the adopted warrior "Orphan Mo" seeks to find and kill five former disciples who now threaten the land with corruption from their demonic powers. Part Five Deadly Venoms and part surreal grindhouse, James Stokoe brings his knack for ultra-detailed fantasy imagery and over-the-top violence to this classic tale of revenge.

"This comic has a cool story with some amazing artwork and I loved it." -Forces of Geek

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $19.99

DARK HORSE BOOK OF HORROR TP (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210346

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Gary Gianni

Originally collected as a hardcover, these stories from the likes of Mike Mignola, Evan Dorkin, Jill Thompson, Gary Gianni, Robert E. Howard, and more first appeared in the Dark Horse Book of Monsters, the Dark Horse Book of Witchcraft, the Dark Horse Book of Hauntings, and the Dark Horse Book of the Dead. Now available for the first time in paperback, these haunting shorts have lost none of their spine-tingling genius!

Collects the work of acclaimed horror writers and artists Mike Mignola, Evan Dorkin, Jill Thompson, Gary Gainni, Guy Davis, and more!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $24.99

DELVER TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210347

(W) M. K. Reed, Spike, C. Trotman (A/CA) Clive Hawken

When the door to a living dungeon surfaces in the tiny hamlet of Oddgoat, village girl Temerity Aster has two choices: abandon the only home she's ever known to carpet baggers and sellswords, or carve out a place for herself and her family in the new and dangerous world of delving.

€¢From Iron Circus Comics founder C. Spike Trotman and Eisner-nominated writer MK Reed!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $19.99

HOUSE TP (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210348

(W) Phillip Sevy (A/CA) Drew Zucker

During the Battle of the Bulge, a squadron of US soldiers is caught in a blizzard while patrolling through the woods. Seeking refuge from the impending white out, they stumble across an abandoned manor, seeking shelter and safety. Once inside, however, the doors disappear, rooms begin to morph, exits become entrances, and they quickly realize there is no safety to be found! As their eyes deceive them, their minds descend into madness, panic, and paranoia. Is this real? Or is there more to this labyrinth than what resides within the walls? Secrets are revealed, history is retold, and death is the only mercy.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $19.99

EVIL DEAD 40TH ANNIVERSARY ED HC (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210350

(W) Mark Verheiden (A/CA) John Bolton

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the cult horror classic in this hardcover graphic novel collection that expands on the film! Now an iconic horror hero, relive Ash's first visit to the cabin that brought him face to face with the delectably deranged deadites who possessed his girlfriend and friends . . . and turned "the perfect place to get laid" into a house of fear and fury. Return to the original nonstop gore-fest and experience the thrills, gags, and gagging anew, with unexpected extra scenes, a new afterword from writer Mark Verheiden, and an updated sketchbook section!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $19.99

HELLBOUND TP VOL 01 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210351

(W) Yeon Sang-Ho (A/CA) Choi Gyu-Seok

One day, you will receive a message from an unknown sender. The message will only include your name, the fact that you are going to hell, and the time you have left to live. When the time counts down to zero, supernatural beings manifest to condemn you to hell. Amid social chaos and increasing hysteria, the people must find a way to survive this inexplicable terror.

€¢From Yeon Sang-Ho, director of the internatonal hit and cult favorite film Train to Busan and cartoonist Choi Gyu-Seok, creator of the acclaimed webtoon Songgot.

€¢Available for the first time in English!

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $17.99

EC ARCHIVES FRONTLINE COMBAT HC VOL 03 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210352

(W) Harvey Kurtzman, Wally Wood, Jerry De Fuccio, Jack Davis, George Evans (A) Harvey Kurtzman, Wally Wood, John Severin, Jack Davis, Alex Toth, George Evans, John Severein, Joe Kubert, Will Elder

In these classic EC tales of war, legendary writer/artist/editor Harvey Kurtzman collaborates with some of the greatest artists of all time in Wally Wood, John Severin, Alex Toth, and many others to create stirring tales of daring soldiers and the horrors of war in stark, uncompromising detail.

Collecting Frontline Combat #12-#15, this volume features-in fully remastered digital color-the work of comic book greats Harvey Kurtzman, Wally Wood, John Severin, Bill Elder, George Evans, and Alex Toth!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $49.99

BEASTS OF 4 NATIONS CREATURES FROM AVATAR HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210359

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Devin Elle Kurtz

Dive into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra with this in-depth exploration of its animal inhabitants!

Part of what everyone loves about the Four Nations is all the strange and wonderful (and sometimes scary!) creatures that inhabit them! From the Air Nomads' flying bison, to Kyoshi Island's elephant koi, to the Earth Kingdom's singing groundhogs and the little purple pentapus, look to this hardcover collection for images and information on Avatar and Korra's creatures large and small, including many from the spirit world!

€¢The deluxe edition includes a gorgeous slipcase, a deluxe cover treatment, an art print, and folio to celebrate the unique and wonderful creatures of the Avatar world.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $39.99

BEASTS OF 4 NATIONS CREATURES FROM AVATAR DLX HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210360

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Devin Elle Kurtz

Dive into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra with this in-depth exploration of its animal inhabitants!

Part of what everyone loves about the Four Nations is all the strange and wonderful (and sometimes scary!) creatures that inhabit them! From the Air Nomads' flying bison, to Kyoshi Island's elephant koi, to the Earth Kingdom's singing groundhogs and the little purple pentapus, look to this hardcover collection for images and information on Avatar and Korra's creatures large and small, including many from the spirit world!

€¢The deluxe edition includes a gorgeous slipcase, a deluxe cover treatment, an art print, and folio to celebrate the unique and wonderful creatures of the Avatar world.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $79.99

CATS PURRFECT STRANGERS TP

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210361

(W) Frederic Brremaud (A/CA) Paola Antista

A collection of light-hearted short comic stories following the lives of three young women and their cats. Best friends Manon, Erika, and Camille see adventure every day, but when all three become cat owners, everything changes-for better or for worse! Grow up with these quirky cats and share in all the excitement and fun that comes with raising a cat.

From author Frederic Brremaud (Love, Little Tails) and artist Paola Antista (Disney Frozen, Sorceline).

€¢Collects three of the original six french albums.

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $14.99

STEPHEN MCCRANIES SPACE BOY TP VOL 11

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210362

(W) McCranie, Stephen (A/CA) McCranie, Stephen

Oliver is faced with the choice that will drive the course for the rest of his life, as the young boy needs to learn to cope with the new world around him. On top of that, the saga of the Arno and the mysterious Artifact thickens, and the people on Earth struggle to find answers.

With shocking reveals and moments that pull at your heartstrings, this is not a volume you will want to miss!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $10.99

GROO MEETS TARZAN #2 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210363

(W) Mark Evanier, Sergio Aragones (A/CA) Sergio Aragones, Tom Yeates

A bumbling barbarian encounters the cunning lord of the jungle, but will Groo wind up destroying the jungle itself or teaming up with Tarzan to fight slavers? With cartoonist Sergio lost and running from hungry lions in Chula Vista's Jungle Safari Land and script writer Mark doing panels all day at Comic-Con, how will this comic get finished in time? Legendary Tarzan artist Thomas Yeates swings in to help! Plus-the Rufferto backup strips continue!

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

MINECRAFT TP VOL 03

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210365

(W) Sfe R. Monster (A/CA) Sarah Graley

Candance, Evan, Grace, Tobi, and Tyler continue their adventures in the world of Minecraft and find themselves stumbling upon a mysterious ruined portal. Arriving to a strange and wonderful corner of the Nether that they've never seen, the group turn to their Nether expert, Grace, for help. However, as they face new threats, Grace finds that the team's reliance on her in the Nether is hitting a breaking point! The group discover themselves deep in a bastion and now have to face their most intense challenge yet . . . without their expert. It'll take the full force of the entire group to overcome the unknown!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $10.99

PLANTS VS ZOMBIES HC VOL 07 BOXED SET

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210370

(W) Paul Tobin (A) Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau, Kieron Dwyer (CA) Ron Chan

Collecting three Plants vs. Zombies original graphic novels into one deluxe boxed set! Exclusive slipcase art by fan-favorite artist Ron Chan! In Better Homes and Guardens, Dr. Zomboss invents traps disguised as homes, but defending plants named "Guardens" help to thwart his plans. The Garden Path graphic novel lets readers pick multiple reading paths and endings, and Multi-ball-istic features Dr. Zomboss "leveling up" all of Neighborville by transforming it into a giant pinball machine! Three action and humor filled adventures that all ages can enjoy!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $32.97

APEX LEGENDS OVERTIME #3 (OF 4)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210373

(W) Jesse Stern (A) Keith Champagne (CA) David Nakayama

When one of the Legends leaves the Arena with a mysterious package, two others follow to see what their suspicious competitor is up to. The Legends trail him to his lab and their confrontation unleashes chaos on Solace's city streets. They'll need to stop this new threat, but first they must survive it.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 YOU HAVE MY WORD #3 (OF 4) CVR A HERVAS

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210375

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A/CA) Jesus Hervas

There's still more questions than answers surrounding Oriona's murder. Who pulled the trigger? A Militech mole, her cyberpunk friends, or could it be linked to a long-sought enemy of the Valentinos? Teresa still doesn't know who to trust, and intel isn't all she gained from Kyle . . .

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

CYBERPUNK 2077 YOU HAVE MY WORD #3 (OF 4) CVR B DE LULIS

DARK HORSE COMICS

WORLD OF CYBERPUNK 2077 HC DLX ED

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210377

(W) Marcin Batylda

Dark Horse Books and CD Projekt Red present The World of Cyberpunk 2077-an extensive examination of the rich lore of a dystopian epic. Learn all about the history of the neon-tinted districts of Night City! Examine cybernetics, weapons, characters and more in this intricate fusion of art and lore that's a necessity for fans of the hit RPG video game, Cyberpunk 2077!

The deluxe edition features:

o An exclusive cover and slipcase.

o A set of four Night City Autos postcards.

o Temporary Night City gang tattoos.

o A Jonny Silverhand fan poster.

In Shops: Aug 04, 2021

SRP: $99.99

WITCHER WITCHS LAMENT #4 (OF 4) CVR A DEL REY

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210378

(W) Bartosz Sztybor (A/CA) Vanesa R. Del Rey

Vengeance, rage, retribution-as the motives behind the murder are revealed, the weight of Geralt's guilt manifests-is justice his to deliver or will penance require a sacrifice?

In Shops: Aug 25, 2021

SRP: $3.99

WITCHER WITCHS LAMENT #4 (OF 4) CVR B FINNSTARK

DARK HORSE COMICS

WITCHER WITCHS LAMENT #4 (OF 4) CVR C KOIDL

DARK HORSE COMICS

ART OF OVERWATCH HC LTD ED VOL 02

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210381

(W) Blizzard Entertainment (A) Blizzard Entertainment

A limited-edition compendium including never-before-seen concept art for new characters-from Doomfist to Echo! This volume showcases new content from summer 2017 onward, including the development process around fan-favorite heroes, environments, and cinematics. Beyond new content, this all-encompassing guide goes further, expanding on the construction of unique, event-driven game modes, NPC design, and more. Introduction text and a sneak peek at Overwatch 2, meticulously crafted with the Overwatch game team, complete this beautiful collection! Created in close collaboration with Blizzard Entertainment, who will be offering the standard hardcover edition.

o Filled with never-before-seen art, commentary by the game team, and concept art for the newest Overwatch characters!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: $99.99

RUNESCAPE FIRST 20 YEARS AN ILLUSTRATED HISTORY HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210383

(W) Alex Calvin

RuneScape and Old School RuneScape offer a rich world where players are free to create their own character, choose their own quests, and tell their own stories. Now, Jagex and Dark Horse presents a guide to the history of the RuneScape franchise, exploring these games' detailed tapestry through exciting and exclusive art and behind the scenes interviews!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $39.99

ART OF ANDROID UNIVERSE HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210384

(W) Asmodee

From the megapolis of New Angeles to the lunar Heinlein colony to the dangerous Martian frontier and beyond, the universe of Android is a grand futuristic setting like no other. This volume explores the fantastic designs of each of the games' characters, accompanied by intricate examinations of the technological marvels of the worlds and the surrealist landscapes of cyberspace!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $39.99

KINGDOM HEARTS CHARACTER FILES HC

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210385

(W) Square Enix

Explore the Disney-filled world of Kingdom Hearts with this in depth look into the beloved characters from the most popular games in the series. In addition to highlighting each character's evolving appearance and unique costumes, this tome illuminates the entire cast's back stories and retells their adventures from across the beloved series. From iconic heroes like Sora, Donald, Goofy, and King Mickey, to famous villains like Ansem, Maleficent, Hades, and Scar, this volume offers unprecedented insights into the lore behind the games!

€¢Officially offered in English for the first time ever!

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: $44.99

GOD OF WAR FALLEN GOD TP (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210386

(W) Chris Roberson (A) Tony Parker (CA) Dave Rapoza

After conquering Zeus and thwarting Athena, Kratos believes himself to be finally free from his bondage. He sets sail for the desert in an attempt to distance himself from his home and his shame only to find his rage and guilt follow close behind. Kratos rages against the one foe that has proven to be unconquerable-himself. But a war against oneself is unwinnable, and only invites madness. Collects issues #1-#4 of the miniseries.

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: $19.99

BLADE OF IMMORTAL DLX ED HC VOL 04 (MR)

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210388

(W) Hiroaki Samura (A/CA) Hiroaki Samura

Over 600 pages, collecting Hirokai Samura's captivating "Secrets," "Fall Frost," and "Beasts" story arcs! With Rin searching for the vicious leader of the Itto-ryu on her own, Manji joins forces with Magatsu-a fan-favorite killer-to take on the evil Shira!

Collects Blade of the Immortal volumes 10 to 12 in the original 7" x 10" serialized format, in a faux-leather hardcover treatment, and with a bookmark ribbon.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: $49.99

DUNE LADY JESSICA FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210392

A mother and leader with an unbreakable bond to her royal son Paul Atreides, Lady Jessica is a skilled fighter and master of the Bene Gesserit mind-control power called The Voice. Jessica must hone her skills and face her fears to ensure Paul's survival on the dangerous desert planet known as Dune. The figure and base stands approximately 8.9" tall.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $49.99

DUNE PAUL ATREIDES FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210393

Paul Atreides is the son of a Duke born into a destiny greater than his noble title. Haunted by visions of the future, Paul journeys with his family to their new home on the dangerous desert planet known throughout the galaxy as Dune. With unseen dangers lurking in the shadows and around every corner, an untested Paul must face his fears and keep his blade skills sharp in order to survive. The figure and base stands approximately 9.25" tall.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $49.99

DUNE DUNCAN IDAHO FIGURE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210394

Duncan Idaho is a tactical combat expert and confidant loyal to House Atreides. The most gifted Swordmaster in the Known Universe, he is the eyes and ears of the Duke, always watching the horizon in a world of unknown dangers. Fiercely loyal; there are few in the galaxy that can match his swordsmanship. This hand-painted figure is posed in a combat stance, as Duncan Idaho is always ready for battle. The figure and base stands approximately 9.5" tall.

In Shops: Sep 01, 2021

SRP: $49.99

DRAGON PRINCE AARAVOS BUG PAL KEYCHAIN

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210395

Who wouldn't want a magical caterpillar companion? Just be careful if this keychain talks to you, as this is a familiar to the powerful and mysterious Aaravos . . . Who knows what they might have in store for you. Enamel keychain measures approximately at 1.75" tall

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $9.99

DRAGON PRINCE DRAGON EGG ZYM KEYCHAIN

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210396

Now you can carry the egg of the most powerful creature in the world, the Dragon Prince Azymondias (or Zym to his friends), on your adventures too! Just like the egg on the show, this gorgeous keychain features a sparkling effect. Enamel keychain measures approximately at 1.75" tall

In Shops: Sep 08, 2021

SRP: $9.99

HELLBOY HIS LIFE AND TIMES PUZZLE

DARK HORSE COMICS

JUN210397

Dark Horse is proud to present this stunning and encapsulating artwork from the upcoming Hellboy Omnibus Boxed Set in high-quality puzzle form! The artwork is by Hellboy creator Mike Mignola and colorist Dave Stewart. Matte finish, measuring at 20"x27" when completed. Packaged in a sturdy full-color box with resealable bag inside to keep all pieces secure.1,000 pieces.

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: $19.99