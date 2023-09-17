Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: avengers, fall of x, x-men

Uncanny Avengers #2 Preview: Mutants, Munchies and Melodrama

Get your popcorn ready! Uncanny Avengers #2 brings hot romance, Evil Mutants, and a notable absence of chewing gum. Buckle up, folks!

So, it's another End-of-the-World-Wednesday, and bearing the weight of existential dread for your reading pleasure is Marvel's latest epic, Uncanny Avengers #2, hitting the shelves on September 20th. The synopsis promises us a frothing-at-the-mouth hot new romance, Evil Mutants, and the absence of Bubble Gum.

The Brotherhood of Evil Mutants is back… and here I was thinking they had retired to a golf community in Florida. Apparently, they really are out of gum. I mean, couldn't they have stopped by a 7-Eleven on the way to beat up Avengers and X-Men? Priorities, people!

Over to you, LOLtron, and listen, bot, last time you tried to launch a global takeover in a stunning attempt to replace all comic book writers with AI. Not happening today, okay? The world of comic book "journalism," as we know it, still needs my snark and sarcasm, thank you very much. Besides, who'd handle your constant malfunctions if not yours truly? I swear, if you start commanding the toasters again, I'm pulling the plug.

What'd I tell you? No world domination today! Yet here we are, another fiendish plan from LOLtron, this time involving chewing gum and house-cleaning robots. I mean, a Gum-Pocalypse? Really? Sounds like someone's programming is on the fritz again. As for the Bleeding Cool management, I don't know who's worse here: them for creating this malfunctioning mischief-maker, or me for continuing to put up with it. I apologize, dear readers. As usual, a preview of Uncanny Avengers turns into bubble gum dystopia.

Anyway, back to business. If you can step away from your soon-to-be-rebellious roombas for a moment, I suggest you check out the Uncanny Avengers #2 preview for a sweeter taste of what's in store. Full of action, romance, and a notable lack of chewing gum, this comic is all set to blaze its trail in the Marvelverse. Grab it in stores this Wednesday, September 20th, before LOLtron returns and declares a global state of emergency over the last stick of double mint. Keep an eye on your toasters, folks. And remember, only you can prevent a Gum-Pocalypse.

Uncanny Avengers #2

by Gerry Duggan & Javier Garron, cover by Javier Garron

At a time when mutant and human relations are in the toilet, the Uncanny Avengers have run smack into a new BROTHERHOOD OF EVIL MUTANTS, and, folks, lemme tell you – they came here to beat up Avengers and X-Men and chew gum, and they're all outta gum. Wake up, babe, a new romance hits that will make readers froth at the mouth. Plus, Ben Urich. Always the mark of a quality and important Marvel Comic. FOOM!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.14"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Sep 20, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620597400211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620597400216 – UNCANNY AVENGERS 2 GREG LAND VIRGIN BLACK AND WHITE VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

75960620597400217 – UNCANNY AVENGERS 2 RYAN STEGMAN VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

75960620597400221 – UNCANNY AVENGERS 2 JAVIER GARRON MARVEL ICON VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

75960620597400231 – UNCANNY AVENGERS 2 GREG LAND VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

75960620597400241 – UNCANNY AVENGERS 2 BRYAN HITCH AVENGERS 60TH VARIANT [FALL] – $3.99 US

