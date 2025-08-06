Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: gail simone, gambit, Rogue

X-Men On Specifically Appealing To Horny Men And Women (XSpoilers)

Uncanny X-Men #19 on Gambit and Rogue explicitly appealing to horny men and women, courtesy of Gail Simone and David Marquez (XSpoilers)

Article Summary Uncanny X-Men #19 explores mutant integration in New Orleans, focusing on themes of love, openness, and capitalism

Gambit and Rogue take center stage, with their chemistry explicitly appealing to fans of romance and desire

The X-Men’s presence sparks debates on mutant rights, commercialization, and citywide celebrations like Mutanti Gras

Guest appearances by Deadpool and Outlaw add chaos as new alliances and wild scenarios unfold in Marvel’s mutant world

Today's Uncanny X-Men #19 by Gail Simone and David Marquez sees the X-Men develop a new relationship with the city of New Orleans, with the administration seeming a lot more open than its population to the new mutants living within its borders.

And why? Well, it's New Orleans, so of course it's all down to love, tolerance, peace, openness and… capitalism. Welcome to the Uncanny Village.

Where we can have a Mutanti Gras, maybe? What would you do, or show, for mutant beads? Anyway, it seems even their codenames are brandnames now.

Well, Marvel Comics has trademarked a lot, and they are owned by Roxxon in this reality. And they have lawyers… but there are two X-Men who haven't been mentioned by the mayor yet and we put them in the article headline and everything.

Gail Simone and David Marquez have very full and direct knowledge and experience of the appearance of Gambit and Rogue from issue one of this series… and they have the market research to match! Well, capitalism does need research.

Uncanny X-Men #19 by Gail Simone and David Marquez is published by Marvel Comics today

Uncanny X-Men #19 by Gail Simone and David Marquez

During the changing relations between mutants and the city of New Orleans, two of the best guns for hire come to town with a mission in mind, and their target for that mission is an X-MAN! DEADPOOL and OUTLAW guest-star in this dangerous tale of MAYHEM vs. MUTANT! Also, an Outlier gets ARRESTED? Nightcrawler gets the wrong BEER? All this and more in our wildest issue yet!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!