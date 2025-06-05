Uncivilized Books Finds A Comics Distribution Home For Living The Line

Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: diamond, lunar

Uncivilized Books is a boutique comics publishing house based in Minneapolis, founded by cartoonist Tom Kaczynski in 200 and which was an early sign-up to Lunar Distribution, has clarified its own current distribution decisions, as well as what's happening with fellow publisher Living The Line, which debuted in 2021 with Dave Sim's The Strange Death of Alex Raymond. They state;

"Many of you have probably followed the sordid Diamond Distribution bankruptcy saga. The story has reached a kind of conclusion. Ad Populum, a pop culture distributor, purchased the ailing company… and promptly fired everyone. They're still not paying their vendors. They owe us several thousand dollars for the last couple of issues of The Sickness. There's no timeline for payment. Likely, we'll never see that money. We're going to stop shipping any future books to them, until something changes. But, at least we're lucky to have other distributors, Lunar and Ingram, so our comics can still go out into stores uninterrupted. Others aren't as lucky. Our pals at Living the Line were exclusive with Diamond, and now they effectively don't have a distributor. We've gotta stick together in tough times, so we're helping them get their new Manga, Face Meat, out into the world. Translated by the award-winning Ryan Holmberg, Face Meat is a wild and decadent tour-de-force from horror Manga pioneer Bonten Taro. Consider checking it out. More info below. In this time of industry turmoil, your support is more invaluable than ever! Thank you all for supporting us directly! — Tom K"

So, look for Living The Line titles to come out through Uncivilised Books going forward. Here's their current line-up.

The Pit by Erik Kriek (April 2025)

Face Meat by Bonten Taro (May 2025)

The Rabagoo Race by Garresh (August 2025)

My Gorilla Family by Iijima Ichiro (August 2025)

Harpy by EPHK (September 2025)

UNANNOUNCED CLASSIC HORROR MANGA (October 2025)

UK In a Bad Way And Other Stories by James Harvey (November 2025)

The Complete CD Gibson — A Widow and Her Friends (1899-1901) by CD Gibson (December 2025)

Moonray Book Three: Blood Song (February 2026)

Polly and Molly by Jason Little (March 2026)

Bound by Carson Grubaugh (TBA)

Gods Die Slowly by Troy Nixey (TBA)

Four Smudge titles by TBA (TBA)

