Unofficial Marvel Zombies/Walking Dead Crossover From Image Comics?

Sean Phillips, artist of the Marvel Zombies has drawn connecting variant covers to The Walking Dead Deluxe #91-96 with the Avengers.

Invincible and Void Rivals co-creator Robert Kirkman has a storied history with Marvel's biggest heroes, from the massive Marvel Zombies (that inspired action figures, merchandise, one of Marvel Studios' What If episodes) to Marvel Team-Up where Spider-Man met Invincible (which may have also just happened on Amazon Prime). But The Walking Dead, Kirkman's most famous pop culture phenomenon, has never met the world of Marvel until…maybe now? While we don't have any confirmation that we're right, it sure seems like Sean Phillips (AKA the artist of the aforementioned Marvel Zombies) and Jacob Phillips' connecting variant covers to the Image/Skybound The Walking Dead Deluxe #91-96 may just feature Earth's Mightiest Heroes. Here are The Avengers we're seeing when looking at these covers:

Issue #91 – The blond short hair looks like Zombie Steve Rogers, AKA Captain America

Issue #92 – Glasses and dark hair? That looks like Zombie Bruce Banner, AKA The Hulk

Issue #93 – That red hair definitely screams Natasha Romanov, AKA Black Widow

Issue #94 – The short hair makes me think it's Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man

Issue #95 – Long blonde hair means Thor, no doubt

Issue #96 – And that means we're looking at Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye

Luckily, collectors and speculators who may want to stock up on anything Avengers (after Marvel's Thunderbolts teases) still have time to pre-order copies since these issues of The Walking Dead Deluxe don't start hitting stores until June. Of course, we could very well be wrong about all of this and I'll see all manner of quote tweets telling me I'm reading too far into this, but Kirkman is a writer known for his secrets – after all, we all saw what he did last year in June with Void Rivals #1. And no one I've reached out to at Skybound or Image has responded to tell me this is incorrect, so… The Walking Dead Deluxe #91 is on-sale in comic shops on Wednesday, the 19th of June.

