Unto Us a New Symbiote is Born in Extreme Carnage One-Shots in August

The Extreme Carnage event extends into August with Extreme Carnage: Lasher by Curse Of Carnage: Scream writer and artist Clay Mcleod Chapman and Chris Mooneyham, and Extreme Carnage: Riot by Alyssa Wong and Fran Galan. And we are getting a baby new symbiote – and war.

Extreme Carnage: Lasher #1

(W) Clay Mcleod Chapman (A) Chris Mooneyham

WITNESS THE BIRTH OF A NEW SYMBIOTE!

Four issues into the Carnage event of the summer and the bodies just keep piling up – including some of the Venomaniacs the Mighty Marveldom know and love! But now is not a time to mourn for fallen heroes (or their symbiotes). CARNAGE is on the loose, and he's building an army…

Extreme Carnage: Riot #1

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Fran Galan (CA) Skan

Carnage may be building an army, but his ultimate goal remains shrouded in mystery. What is his endgame? And how many will he massacre to achieve it?

The Life Foundation symbiotes have always tried to reconcile the sometimes-noble intentions of their hosts with the often-bloodthirsty impulses of the symbiotes. But the Life Foundation symbiotes aren't the only symbiotes who find themselves reinvented after KING IN BLACK and Carnage has plans for his younger siblings. Phillip Johnson states "After KING IN BLACK, everything we thought we knew about the symbiotes will have changed. Every man, woman, and child in the Marvel Universe will finally understand the massive threat the symbiotes represent, and the symbiotes that are still among us are now in the crosshairs of some extremely angry, scared, and powerful forces. In the pages of EXTREME CARNAGE, we'll not only explain what Carnage is in this new, post-KING IN BLACK era, but also see a return-to-form for the deadliest symbiotes that have ever lived while putting them on a lethal new path for the future."