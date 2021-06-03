UPS Delays To Comic Stores – Especially In Southern California

Diamond Comic Distributors has received the following note from UPS, which they have passed on to comic book stores.

We have been experiencing very heavy volume levels … We expect volume to continue to be strong and this is an [shipping] industry wide problem. The surge in demand coupled with limited capacity have made the operating environment constrained. We will do everything we can to provide the highest service levels to both you and your customers, but especially for customers serviced out of Southern California … due to operating conditions, some transits are taking longer than normal.

Diamond uses UPS for much of their distribution of comic books from their warehouses to individual comic book stores. Diamond is asking retailers to check their online accounts for the latest information regarding the progress of your shipment. But that packages will not show movement until they are picked up by UPS. So check in with your local comic shop to see if – or how – they'll be affected.

Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. is an American comic book distributor serving direct market comic book retailers in North America and worldwide. They transport comic books and graphic novels from both big and small comic book publishers, or suppliers, to retailers, as well as other popular culture products such as toys, games, and apparel. Diamond distributes to the direct market in the United States, and has – or had – an exclusive distribution arrangement with most major U.S. comic book publishers, including Dark Horse, IDW, and Image, though DC and Marvel have in recent months made alternative arrangements. Diamond is owned by Geppi Family Enterprises, with founder and CEO Steve Geppi, which is also the parent company of Alliance Game Distributors, Diamond Book Distributors, Diamond UK, Diamond Select Toys, Gemstone Publishing, E. Gerber Products, Diamond International Galleries, Hake's Americana & Collectibles, Morphy's Auctions, the Geppi's Entertainment Museum, and Baltimore magazine.