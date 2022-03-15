Usagi Yojimbo #27 Preview: Who You Gonna Call?

In this preview of Usagi Yojimbo #27, in stores Wednesday from IDW, Usagi and Yukichi defend a young woman in a haunted forest. Check out the preview below.

USAGI YOJIMBO #27

IDW PUBLISHING

JAN220498

(W) Stan Sakai (A / CA) Stan Sakai

A Ghost Story (Part 1 of 1)

Usagi and Yukichi come upon a young woman, Shizuye, praying at a shrine to a girl murdered fifty years ago by her married lover. Shizuye is in the same predicament, and Usagi and Yukichi take it upon themselves to become her protectors. However, all is not what it seems as the local priest warns them to beware of ghosts in the area.

In Shops: 3/16/2022

SRP: $3.99

