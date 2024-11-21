Usagi Yojimbo Goes Full Colour In March 2025 With Ten Thousand Plums

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: stan sakai, usagi yojimbo

Stan Sakai's Usagi Yojimbo Goes Full Colour in March 2025 from Dark Horse Comics with Ten Thousand Plums...

Dark Horse Comics and Dogu Publishing are publishing an all-new, full-colour story arc of the Usagi Yojimbo series launching in March 2025. In this latest saga, Usagi Yojimbo creator Stan Sakai and cover artists including Mitsuhiro Arita, Eric Talbot, Hitoshi Ariga, Jennifer Meyer, and special three-part interlocking covers by the Escorza Brothers continue the tales of the Samurai rabbit ronin Miyamoto Usagi.

"This latest series contains two complete stories across five issues. Up first in "Ten Thousand Plums," when Usagi, Yukichi, and Gen are found wandering in a huge field of the Shogun's prized plum trees, one of the Shogun's samurai strongmen becomes immediately suspicious. With a series of strange events gripping the local village with fear, can their appearance be a mere coincidence? Or maybe they will stop the cycle of tragedy. Find out with another gut-punch ending from Stan Sakai! In the two-part "Tabo," Usagi and Yukichi find themselves among a band of pilgrims in search of the miraculous goddess known as "The Mother." The skeptical ronin's doubts recede as the desperate plight of their new friends unfolds, revealing the obstacles that stand between them and salvation. Will the goddess Kannon come to Tabo's rescue? Discover the answers in this captivating and highly-personal two-part tale!

"'Tabo,' is very personal to me," explains creator Stan Sakai. "It was written as a tribute to my younger brother, Kenneth, a month after he passed away and was inspired by his struggles during his last days. I cherish the time growing up with him in Hawaii. When she saw how deeply I felt about this story, Emi (Fujii) volunteered to color it as she knew Kenneth and his gentle spirit."