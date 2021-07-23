V.E. Schwab Signs Extraordinary HCs in Titan October 2021 Solicits

Titan Comics is collecting the first of their V.E. Schwab comic book series, Extraordinary, as a graphic novel that spins out of her Villains' series of books, in a variety of formats including a golden signed version, as well as continuing the adaptation of Michael Moorcock's work, new Rivers Of London and Life Is Strange. No Doctor Who though…

EXTRAORDINARY HC SGN PX ED (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG212064

(W) V.E Schwab (A) Enid Balam (CA) Nen Chang

PX COVER WITH GOLD METALLIC INK – INCLUDES SIGNED TIP-IN SHEET BY V. E. SCHWAB! LIMITED TO 1000 COPIES!

NYT bestselling author of Addie LaRue, V. E. Schwab returns for a new anti-villain story! Expands deeper into the world of Schwab's critically acclaimed VILLAINS novels! After surviving a deadly crash, Charlotte Tills becomes "ExtraOrdinary", gaining the ability to foresee a person's death. But when she looks into her own future, only the face of notorious EO killer Eli Ever stares back!

Collects ExtraOrdinary #1-4 plus special #0

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 24.99

SRP: 16.99

MOORCOCK ELRIC HC VOL 04 (OF 4) DREAMING CITY (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG212069

(W) Julien Blondel (A) Julien Telo, Valentin Secher

GORGEOUS COMIC ADAPTATION OF MOORCOCK'S WORLD-RENOWNED CULT FANTASY SAGA!

Elric of Melniboné, is exiled from his home and cursed to walk the land under the influence of the god of chaos, Arioch. With his sword Stormbringer, Elric must find his way through the unknown to reclaim his kingdom and his love!

FIRST TIME THAT MOORCOCK'S NOVELS HAVE BEEN FULLY ADAPTED IN CHRONOLOGICAL ORDER.

Collects Elric The Dreaming City #1-2

In Shops: Dec 08, 2021

SRP: 19.99

GUN HONEY #2 (OF 4) CVR A LIM (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG212074

AUG212075 – GUN HONEY #2 (OF 4) CVR B MCGINNIS (MR) – 3.99

AUG212076 – GUN HONEY #2 (OF 4) CVR C HOR KHENG (MR) – 3.99

AUG212077 – GUN HONEY #2 (OF 4) CVR D PHOTO (MR) – 3.99

(W) Charles Ardai (A) Ang Hor Kheng (CA) Kendrick Lim

DEBUT SERIES FROM AWARD WINNING WRITER AND CO – FOUNDER

OF HARD CASE CRIME PUBLISHING CHARLES ARDAI.

When a gun smuggled into a high-security prison leads to the death of dozens and the escape of a brutal criminal, notorious weapons smuggler Joanna Tan is enlisted by the U.S. government: find the man she set loose and bring him down!

"Charles Ardai is very smart and very cool fellow." – Stephen King

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST #2 (OF 4) CVR A STERLE

TITAN COMICS

AUG212078

AUG212079 – LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST #2 (OF 4) CVR B GAME ART – 3.99

AUG212080 – LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST #2 (OF 4) CVR C LEONARDI – 3.99

AUG212081 – LIFE IS STRANGE SETTLING DUST #2 (OF 4) CVR D THOROGOOD – 3.99

(W) Emma Vieceli (A) Andrea Izzo, Claudia Leonardi (CA) Lisa Sterle

THE HEART-WRENCHING CONCLUSION TO THE BEST-SELLING LIFE IS STRANGE COMIC SERIES!

Max finally believes that she has found a way to cross the timelines and return to

the woman she loves, Chloe Price. Features the comic debut of fan favorite characters Steph Gingrich and Victoria Chase from the original game.

LIFE IS STRANGE FCBD LEADS INTO THIS NEW ARC!

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99

HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #4 CVR A QUALANO

TITAN COMICS

AUG212085

AUG212086 – HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #4 CVR B ALOY CONCEPT ART – 3.99

AUG212087 – HORIZON ZERO DAWN LIBERATION #4 CVR C TOLIBAO – 3.99

(W) Anne Toole, Ben Mccaw (A) Elmer Damaso (CA) Pasquale Qualano

TITAN'S SMASH-HIT COMIC SERIES IS BACK FOR A SECOND ARC!

Critically acclaimed original creative team return for a new chapter in the story

of Aloy and Erend! Fending off deadly machines, the pair hunt down the killer of a member of the Oseram tribe!

New game Horizon Forbidden West is coming to PlayStation in 2021!

In Shops: Oct 20, 2021

SRP: 3.99

STAR WARS CLONE WARS OFFICIAL COLL ED HC

TITAN COMICS

AUG212088

An in-depth special edition covering all 7 seasons of the fan-favorite, award-winning animated program.

Features behind-the-scenes interviews, character profiles, a detailed episode guide, and synopses for all the episodes, all lavishly illustrated with imagery from the Lucasfilm Image Archives and final frames.

In Shops: Nov 10, 2021

SRP: 24.99

STAR WARS INSIDER #206 NEWSSTAND ED

TITAN COMICS

AUG212092

AUG212091 – STAR WARS INSIDER #206 PX ED – 9.99

(W) Titan Studios

THIS ISSUE FOCUSES ON THE BEST OF BOBA FETT

Features an exclusive INTERVIEW WITH TEMUERA MORRISON!

LUCASFILM AT 50 – Writer: Kristin Baver looks back on Five Decades of Amazing Adventures Includes brand new and exclusive Star Wars: The High Republic Fiction Plus much more!

In Shops: Oct 27, 2021

SRP: 9.99

BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #7 CVR A HERVAS (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG212093

AUG212094 – BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #7 CVR B GLASS (MR) – 3.99

AUG212095 – BLADE RUNNER ORIGINS #7 CVR C HACK (MR) – 3.99

(W) K. Perkins, Mellow Brown (A) Fernando Dagnino (CA) Jesus Hervas

Enter the world of Blade Runner: 2009 and discover the untold origins of the Blade Runners!

LAPD detective CAL MOREAUX has teamed up with an escaped experimental REPLICANT, who has been uploaded with the memories of a dead Tyrell Corporation scientist, whose suicide he was sent to investigate.

FEATURES AN ALL-STAR CREATIVE TEAM including K. PERKINS (Supergirl), MELLOW BROWN (American Gods)

In Shops: Oct 13, 2021

SRP: 3.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 TP VOL 02 ECHOES

TITAN COMICS

AUG212096

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Dani Strips

New Arc in the bestselling series based on Ridley Scott's Scifi Masterpiece.

A fanatical army of super-human replicants have laid siege to L. A. Now it is up to Detective Ash to retire cult leader Yotun before he destroys both her and city she loves.

BLADE RUNNER 2019 – WINNER OF THE 2020 SCRIBE AWARD FOR BEST GRAPHIC NOVEL

Collects Blade Runner 2029 #5-8

In Shops: Dec 29, 2021

SRP: 17.99

BLADE RUNNER 2029 #5-8 VIRGIN SYD MEAD PACK (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG212097

(W) Mike Johnson (A) Andres Guinaldo (CA) Syd Mead

COLLECTS THE VIRGIN ARTWORK OF THE LEGENDARY BLADE RUNNER FILM CONCEPT ARTIST SYD MEAD Covers are exclusive to this pack – Limited to 500 copies.

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 17.99

ART NEIL GAIMAN & CHARLES VESS STARDUST HC

TITAN COMICS

AUG212102

(W) Charles Vess (A) Charles Vess

An elegant and lavish coffee table book revealing the origins, processes, and brilliant final paintings produced for the award-winning fantasy novel Stardust written by Neil Gaiman.

Includes work for all of the different editions, and even the ultra-rare portfolio A Fall of Stardust with contributions from many famous cartoonists and illustrators including Mike Mignola (Hellboy), William Stout, Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo), and Sergio Aragones (Mad).

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 39.95

MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #4 CVR A HARDING (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG212103

AUG212104 – MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #4 CVR B GLASS (MR) – 3.99

AUG212105 – MONDAY MONDAY RIVERS OF LONDON #4 CVR C BUISIAN (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Josep Maria Beroy (CA) Abigail Jill Harding

AN UNMISSABLE BRAND-NEW ERA IN THE LIFE OF FULL-TIME COP AND PART-TIME WIZARD, PETER GRANT!

A Werewolf is on the loose and will stop at nothing to avoid capture!

It's up to Peter and his cohort of chums to hunt the deadly lycanthrope and bring him to justice.

Written by bestselling author Ben Aaronovitch and Doctor Who Script Editor Andrew Cartmel.

Rivers of London has sold over two million copies worldwide!

In Shops: Oct 06, 2021

SRP: 3.99

RIVERS OF LONDON TP VOL 01 BODY WORK (NEW PTG) (O/A) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

AUG212106

(W) Ben Aaronovitch, Andrew Cartmel (A) Lee Sullivan

Peter Grant looks look your average London police officer, but he is actually a part-time wizard in a very elite branch of the Metropolitan Police. It's his job to investigate those crimes that regular cops don't like to talk about because they often involve vampires or strange things in Underground tunnels. Peter's latest case features a self-driving killer automobile, a Serbian refugee, the Most Haunted Car in England, a handsome drug dealer with a nice paisley scarf, and a seemingly harmless wooden bench with a dark past! Collecting the sell-out smash mini-series, Rivers of London: Body Work!

In Shops: Sep 29, 2021

SRP: 16.99