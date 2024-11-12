Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: Compact, v for vendetta

V For Vendetta, We3, Y The Last Man & DCeased Join DC Compact Comics

The DC Compact Comics line has been a hit. Well advertised, well marketed, well received and well copied by Marvel, it features a 5.5″ x 8.5″ standard book trim for trade paperback novels and sells at $9.99, collecting bestselling, new-reader-friendly titles from DC's evergreen library, for an adult readership. And now they are expanding the line into 2025.

Firstly, the first ten DC Compact Comics titles published in 2024 have gone back for second printings, with Watchmen receiving a third printing this past September to meet demand.

Bleeding Coool previously scooped the news that future volumes would include Kingdom Come, Batwoman: Elegy, Static: Season One, DCeased, Batwoman: Elegy, Superman: Birthright and Superman/Batman: Book One

And to those seven we can now add DC: The New Frontier, The Authority Book On, Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts, Death, Harley Quinn: Wild at Heart, Batman: The Long Halloween, Y: The Last Man Book One, V for Vendetta and We3.

"DC has one of the world's largest comics libraries, and DC Compact Comics allow new or curious graphic novel readers to easily pick up a copy of one of DC's most iconic stories in an approachable, value-priced format similar to mass paperbacks and manga," said Anne DePies, DC's SVP and general manager. "By innovating DC's storytelling across popular genres like mystery, science fiction, adventure, thriller, and more, we're able to continuously deliver new products and expand distribution channels… The expansion of our DC Compact Comics collection into 2025 allows us to showcase the breadth and depth of DC's iconic characters. The DC Compact Comics collection is now available at airports, libraries, select mass market and online retailers, plus bookstores, local comics shops, and more. We want to make it as easy as possible for readers to discover more from DC's extensive library of comics. DC Compact Comics are an affordable entry point to the DC Universe, and every title is a new-reader-friendly, self-contained graphic novel." Here's the full rundown:

September 24, 2024: Third Printing — Watchmen: DC Compact Comics Edition (THRILLER) by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons; ISBN 9781779527325

November 12, 2024: Second Printing — All-Star Superman: DC Compact Comics Edition (SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY) by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely; ISBN 9781779527257

November 12, 2024: Second Printing — Batman: The Court of Owls Saga: DC Compact Comics Edition (THRILLER) by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo; ISBN 9781779527271

December 10, 2024: Second Printing — Far Sector: DC Compact Comics Edition (SCIENCE FICTION) by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell; ISBN 9781779527295

December 10, 2024: Second Printing — Wonder Woman: Earth One: DC Compact Comics Edition (FANTASY) by Grant Morrison and Yanick Paquette; ISBN 9781779527332

December 10, 2024: Second Printing — Joker: DC Compact Comics Edition (THRILLER) by Brian Azzarello and Lee Bermejo; ISBN 9781779527318

December 17, 2024: Second Printing — Catwoman: Trail of the Catwoman: DC Compact Comics Edition (ADVENTURE) by Darwyn Cooke and Ed Brubaker; ISBN 9781779527288

December 17, 2024: Second Printing — American Vampire Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition (HORROR) by Scott Snyder, Rafael Albuquerque, and Stephen King; ISBN 9781779527349

May 6, 2025: Kingdom Come: DC Compact Comics Edition (FANTASY) by Mark Waid and Alex Ross; ISBN 9781799501299

May 27, 2025: Static: Season One: DC Compact Comics Edition (ADVENTURE) by Vita Ayala, Reginald Hudlin, Nikolas Draper-Ivey, and Denys Cowan; ISBN 9781799501541

June 3, 2025: DCeased: DC Compact Comics Edition (HORROR) by Tom Taylor, Trevor Hairsine, and Stefano Gaudiano; ISBN 9781799501633

June 17, 2025: Batwoman: Elegy: DC Compact Comics Edition (ADVENTURE) by Greg Rucka and J.H. Williams III; ISBN 9781799501824

June 24, 2025: Superman: Birthright: DC Compact Comics Edition (ADVENTURE) by Mark Waid, Leinil Francis Yu, and Gerry Alanguilan; ISBN 9781799501916

July 1, 2025: The Authority Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition (ADVENTURE) by Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch; ISBN 9781799501992

July 15, 2025: Superman/Batman: Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition (ADVENTURE) by Jeph Loeb, Ed McGuinness, and Michael Turner; ISBN 9781779502135

August 5, 2025: DC: The New Frontier: DC Compact Comics Edition (SCIENCE FICTION/ADVENTURE) by Darwyn Cooke; ISBN 9781799502340

August 19, 2025: Wonder Woman: Blood and Guts: DC Compact Comics Edition (ADVENTURE) by Brian Azzarello and Cliff Chiang; ISBN 9781799502494

September 2, 2025: Death: DC Compact Comics Edition (FANTASY) by Neil Gaiman; ISBN 9781799502647

September 16, 2025: Harley Quinn: Wild at Heart: DC Compact Comics Edition (ADVENTURE/COMEDY) by Amanda Conner and Jimmy Palmiotti; ISBN 9781799503033

October 7, 2025: Batman: The Long Halloween: DC Compact Comics Edition (MYSTERY) by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale; ISBN 9781799502883

October 21, 2025: Y: The Last Man Book One: DC Compact Comics Edition (SCIENCE FICTION/ADVENTURE) by Brian K. Vaughan, Pia Guerra, and José Marzán Jr.; ISBN 9781799502890

November 4, 2025: V for Vendetta: DC Compact Comics Edition (THRILLER) by Alan Moore and David Lloyd; ISBN 9781799503132

November 18, 2025: We3: DC Compact Comics Edition (SCIENCE FICTION/ADVENTURE) by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely; ISBN 9781799503255

