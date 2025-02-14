Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: graphic novel, kickstarter

Very Special Valentine's Day Messages to Launch Tales From Ero-Tech

Some very special Valentine's Day messages to launch Tales From Ero-Tech, from Chloe Brailsford, Alan Flops and more.

Apparently, sex sells. Well, if that's true, it might be the only thing that does right now. No, I kid. Well, small press comic book publisher that hasn't yet gone bust, SHP, is launching a new Kickstarter campaign for Tales from Ero-Tech – A NSFW Indie Anthology with Sex Robots, which features multiple creators in a humorous erotic comics anthology, based on the award-winning indie film Technical Support, which featured Courtney Pauroso, Davey Johnson and Aparna Nancherla off of Mythic Quest, and What We Do In Shadows. And to launch the Kickstarter on Valentine's Day of all days, we have some exclusive Valentine's messages just for Bleeding Cool readers. What you do with them is completely up to you.

"Technical Support, the critically-acclaimed debut independent film from SHP Entertainment, emerged as a shining star on the film festival circuit last year, garnering multiple awards from various international film festivals. Now, the comic that inspired it gets the anthology treatment, bringing together talent from some of today's most beloved indie comics scribes to bring their take to the erotic, edgy and hilarious world of a Silicon Valley startup producing…sex robots. "SHP Publisher and Creator Shawn Hainsworth says "Erotech was created with the idea of taking the winning formula of workplace comedy, and adding one key twist..this particular workplace just happened to produce AI 'companions.' After the film got such an incredible response from critics and film lovers alike, I thought this could be a perfect world to open up to other creators to tell their own short stories set in this world. We are seeing humorous erotic comics reach an enthusiastic audience in modern comics, and I am excited to see Erotech find a place on shelves with these retailers and readers. We're bringing it back to where it all began…right here on Kickstarter!" "Tales from EroTech Vol. 1 is a comics anthology that explores the world of sex, technology, and humanity and features the work of some of today's most amazing indie artists, the anthology presents a wide range of new stories, from a darkly prophetic vision of sex robots as weapons of war, to the perils of playing in the lost and found, to the benefits of robots as relationship counselors! Whether you're a fan of horror, comedy, or indie creators at the top of their game, there's something here for everyone!

A full list of contributors and their stories can be found below:

Chloe Brailsford – Alice 1+2

– Alice 1+2 Alan Flops – No Cause for Alarm

– No Cause for Alarm Dean Haspiel – A Day Away

– A Day Away Katie Mansfield – Killer Sex Bot

– Killer Sex Bot Brian McCray – Chopped and Screwed

– Chopped and Screwed Jack Purcell / Darin S. Cape – The Adventures of Toxic Masculinity Man and Sexy Woman

The Adventures of Toxic Masculinity Man and Sexy Woman Nate Walkington / Geoffrey Krawczyk / Darin S. Cape – Three's Company

– Three's Company Garrett Young – Gay Sex Bot

The campaign is live now.

