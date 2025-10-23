Posted in: Comics, IDW, Valiant | Tagged: fred van lente, Harbinger, shadowman, steve orlando, x-o manowar

Valiant January 2026 Full Solicits Begin X-O Manowar: The God Hunt

Valiant January 2026 Full Solicits begin X-O Manowar: The God Hunt by Steve Orlando, Tomas Aira and Diego Giribaldi

Article Summary X-O Manowar: The God Hunt kicks off in January 2026, led by Steve Orlando, Tomas Aira, and Diego Giribaldi

All-New Harbinger continues with Fred Van Lente and Erik Tamayo, featuring chaos inside a women’s prison

Tales Of The Shadowman: Ghosts of the Bayou #3 concludes Carmen Mirage's quest in the Deadside

Full Valiant solicits for January 2026 bring new chapters to fan-favorite titles and creative fresh starts

The Alien Books/Valiant Entertainment listings in the IDW January 2026 solicits and solicitations include a new series-within-a-series for X-O Manowar with The God Hunt by Steve Orlando, Tomas Aira and Diego Giribaldi, just as Steve Orlando also launches the new Scarlet Witch Sorcerer Supreme title from Marvel. As well as continuing All-New Harbinger by Fred Van Lente and Erik Tamayo, and Tales Of The Shadowman by Aj Ampadu and Sergio Monjes.

VALIANT BEYOND: THE X-O MANOWAR #5—THE GOD HUNT #1

STORY: STEVE ORLANDO • ART: TOMAS AIRA, DIEGO GIRIBALDI • COVER A: FRANCESCO TOMASELLI

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Shanhara, the ethereal being in Aric's X-O Manowar armor, falls silent after Typhon's vision attack. Aric, a Visigoth warrior, must look inward to help his queen, facing battles that energy weapons can't win in this dreamlike chapter. Additional Covers: B (Birr), C (Tomaselli Full Art), D (Birr Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: ALL-NEW HARBINGER—IT NEVER STOPS #2

STORY: FRED VAN LENTE • ART: ERIK TAMAYO • COVER A: ANDRES PONCE

On sale Jan 28, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Chaos erupts in a women's prison when super-powered criminals regain their abilities. While the NOLA Ambassador is distracted, Archer interrogates a witness about Peter Stanchek, and the Harbinger Field Team prepares for a glamorous TV appearance. Additional Covers: B (Kotian), C (Ponce Full Art), D (Kotian Full Art)

VALIANT BEYOND: TALES OF THE SHADOWMAN—GHOSTS OF THE BAYOU #3

STORY: AJ AMPADU • ART: SERGIO MONJES • COVER A: FEDERICO SABBATINI

On sale Feb 4, 2026 • 32 Pages • $4.99

Carmen Mirage, grieving her murdered husband Hwen, seeks answers in the Deadside, guided by Shadowman. Her grief and suspicion lead to a dangerous path in this closing chapter of the "Ghosts of the Bayou" arc. Additional Covers: B (Azamor), C (Sabbatini Full Art), D (Azamor Full Art)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!