Valiant's Shadowman Returns In January With Cullen Bunn, Pedro Andreo

Shadowman #4 was published by Valiant Entertainment back in July but no issue has been solicited since then. At the Diamond Retailer Summit happening today, as well as talking about the return of the Harbinger series, Senior Sales Manager John Petrie talked about the return of Shadowman with Shadowman #5 in January 2022, for a new story. In Shadowman #5 by Cullen Bunn and Pedro Andreo, so we are told, Deadside wants to go walk the Earth and she doesn't care if she has to destroy every living thing to do that. And threatens to do just that, it seems. Also in October, Valiant will be releasing the first four issues as a trade paperback, times for Hallowe'en. But first here's a look at Shadowman #5.

Shadowman debuted in May 1992, created by writers Jim Shooter and Steve Englehart, and artist David Lapham. The series protagonist is Jack Boniface, though others have taken up the role, a young man from New Orleans. His supernatural abilities come from the Shadow Loa, an immensely powerful voodoo spirit that has been passed down his bloodline and which he bonded with as the latest Shadowman, the one who protects the world of the living, the Liveside from the world of the dead, the Deadside. He was reinvented prominently in 1997 when Acclaim bought Valianr Entertainment, as a new Shadowman, Michael LeRoi, created by Garth Ennis and Ashley Wood, with greater emphasis on the voodoo lore, and who also featured in the Shadowman video games. The current series, written by horror writer Cullen Bunn, was interrupted by the pandemic shutdown but started publication again earlier in the year.