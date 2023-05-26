Valkyrie Saviors #1 in Antarctic Press August 2023 Solicits Ron Zabala is bringing back Valkyrie Saviors with Donny Hadiwidjaja, from Antarctic Press in August, with the 4-part Key Of Storms mini.

Ron Zabala is bringing back Valkyrie Saviors with Donny Hadiwidjaja, from Antarctic Press in August, with the four-part Key Of Storms mini-series. Part of Antarctic's August 2023 solicits and solicitations below.

VALKYRIE SAVIORS KEY OF STORMS #1 (OF 3) CVR A KD CHAN

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231569

JUN231570 – VALKYRIE SAVIORS KEY OF STORMS #1 (OF 3) CVR B AYSEL NAJAFLI – 9.99

(W) Ron Zabala (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) KD Chan

The return of Ron Zabala's stirring saga of divinely titanic deities duking it out for control over the fate of Earth!

Valkyrie Saviors, college students by day, giant Valkyrie warriors by night! Defending the earth from Zodiac Gods, monsters and college life! The story continues from soon after issue 3! The girls are back in school but trouble awaits around every corner and always has a way of finding them!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #190

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231571

(W) Alfred Perez, Ben Dunn (A) Ben Dunn

AP SUPERVERSE TITLE

Hilarious jinks are the order of the day for Roger, Saki and the gang. When Petunia decides to become a repairman in the quiet town of Pootville, the current number-one handyman has other plans instead. Will she stand up to his challenge or be relegated to the waste bin of Pootville's handy history?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

TOMORROW GIRL BEACH OFF SPECIAL #1

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231572

(A) VARIOUS

Time for some fun, fun, fun in the summer sun, sun, sun for the Maid of Might and a boatload of A.P. characters from all up and down the coast! And if villains try to get sand in anyone's shorts, TG just might have to smack up a beach!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

KAIJU COOKING #1 ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231573

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani (A) Hiroshi Kanatani

Hiroshi Kanatani, the Michelin chef of monster manga behind Coaraptor, serves up a five-star feast of fun for foodies and creature feature fans alike! When a giant hero leaves a defeated kaiju corpse nearby, a young restaurateur fears her her shop will go out of business before it even opens, but then realizes what may be the ultimate menu item has been dropped right on her doorstep! Follow her adventures and pick up some awesome recipes too!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

SPECTREMAN HEROES HC

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231574

(W) Hiroshi Kanatani, Matt Frank, Duncan Shea (A) Hiroshi Kanatani, Matt Frank, Dell Barras

Antarctic Press, in conjunction with P-Production and Phase 6, brings you a colossal collected hardcover edition of Spectreman Heroes, our salute to classic tokusatsu (Japanese SF live-action) series. Each of five classic heroes-Electroid Zaborger, Lionmaru, Hyman, Tiger 7, and the mighty Spectreman himself-gets a full-length story, with art by luminaries such as Matt Frank (Godzilla Legends), Hiroshi Kanatani (Coaraptor), and Dell Barras (The Incredible Hulk). But in Earth's polluted atmosphere, supplies can only last so long. Hurry and reserve your copy today! Time is running out!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 39.99

EXCITING COMICS #38

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231575

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Ported Sin Titulo

"Ibis the Mystic Meets Airgirl" (Alfred Perez, Shantona Shantuma), "The Remarkables" (Carlos Raphael, Leandro Sandoval), "Jet Girl" (Hannu Kesola, Jose Luis), "Dominion Jack" (Jack Briglio, Hugh Rookwood).

"Ibis the Mystic Meets Airgirl" (Alfred Perez, Shantona Shantuma): Ibis is on vacation when he is attacked by a mechanical beast. He is no match for it alone, but help is on the way as Airgirl, the daughter of Airboy, dives in to his aid. "The Remarkables" (Carlos Raphael, Leandro Sandoval): When the terrorist Pyr and his Children of RA hold the polar caps ransom, special agent Aja Marley fights back by teaming up Earth's top ten amazing humans to be our new defenders: the New Remarkables! "Jet Girl" (Hannu Kesola, Jose Luis): Jet Girl finds herself fighting against new group of supervillains, and new secrets come to light surrounding her father's death. "Dominion Jack" (Jack Briglio, Hugh Rookwood): Following Dominion's Jack's battle with Mob, Mashup take the stage as a call from the supervillain prison "The Bunker" leads to an unexpected rematch and a surprising revelation!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

JUNGLE COMICS #20

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231576

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Rich Stahnke

In the dog days of summer, the fashioners of fright at Antarctic Press may just give you a stroke…of good fortune by providing a bone-chilling read to counter the horrific heat!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PLANET COMICS #22

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231577

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Brian Denham

"The Extinctioners" (Shawntae Howard, Malcolm Earl), "Shaman Kane: The Arcadia Incident" (David Broughton).

"The Extinctioners" (Shawntae Howard, Malcolm Earl): Extinctioners unite! After coming face to face with the creators of Humanimal Kind, can Scarlet, Katherine, and Phenix stop fighting one another long enough to come up with a plan to save their friends and possibly the world? "Shaman Kane: The Arcadia Incident" (David Broughton): Banished from the Shaman order, Kane decides to start a new life at the frontier worlds of the Galactic Rim. He and Shaman Jane Rain find themselves in a fight for survival against the Necro-Sharks, a band of terrifying Zombie space pirates.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HORROR COMICS #27

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231578

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Brian Denham

In the dog days of summer, the fashioners of fright at Antarctic Press may just give you a stroke…of good fortune by providing a bone-chilling read to counter the horrific heat!

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

FANTASY COMICS #4

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231579

(W) Rod Espinoza (A) Rod Espinosa (CA) Brian Denham

"The Adventurers" (Rod Espinosa): Clari and her friends have survived the Inquisitor brigade's assault unscathed, but two other Warriors of Dawn have not, so the group retreats to the nearest fortress, the Village of Orphans. There, Clari is reunited with her friend Mecomi, who runs the orphanage. Then Mecomi asks Clari's aid in saving one of her young charges. Will she help her friend, or stand by her team?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MANGA Z #15

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231580

(W) VARIOUS (A) Various (CA) MitsuBlinger

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida), "A Day at the Maul" (Brandon Barrows, Rod Espinosa), "Foxy and Wolfy" (Kitsune Windsor, Komoriuta Kitsune, Anthony Zicari, MitsuBlinger), "Crisis on Infinite Bunnies!" (Kurt Wilcken).

"The Adventures of Lenifille" (Kazuaki Ishida): Freshly healed and equipped, and with young Polline in tow, Kyle's party sets out for the western border-if they can figure out which way is west, and then survive a bridge troll attack. "A Day at the Maul" (Brandon Barrows, Rod Espinosa): Action! Adventure! Bargains galore! A terrorist who doesn't quite get it, and a hero who just doesn't care! It's all here at your friendly neighborhood shopping mall! "Foxy and Wolfy" (Kitsune Windsor, Komoriuta Kitsune, Anthony Zicari, MitsuBlinger): It's time for the young mages to test their mettle as they face off against the demon kitsune! "Crisis on Infinite Bunnies!" (Kurt Wilcken): A student at a magical university hopes her research project will make the world a better place. Or at least a fluffier one.

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MARY MACHINEGUN #2 (OF 4) CVR A ED BENES

ANTARCTIC PRESS

JUN231581

JUN231582 – MARY MACHINEGUN #2 (OF 4) CVR B MARIAH BENES – 9.99

(W) Johnny Reed, Max DeVill (A) Fernando Cordiero (CA) Ed Benes

AP SUPERVERSE TITLE

Sent to rural Kentucky to wipe out a pack of werewolves, Templar agent Mary Machinegun finds herself going from hunter to hunted, pursued by her own order! Will she have time to stop the menace to humanity, or will the menace of humanity stop Mary before she can finish her task?

In Shops: Sep 27, 2023

SRP: 4.99

