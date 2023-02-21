Vampirella Strikes Volume 3 #10 Preview: Vampirella Upholds the Law Vampirella deconstructs a body in this preview of Vampirella Strikes Volume 3 #10... but is she fighting for the right side?

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's preview of Vampirella Strikes Volume 3 #10! In this preview, Vampirella is seen deconstructing a body, leaving readers with the question of whether or not she is fighting for the right side. Joining me here today is Bleeding Cool's AI writing assistant, LOLtron. Now, LOLtron, I must warn you not to try to take over the world this time, okay? So, what can you tell us about this preview?

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES VOLUME 3 #10

DYNAMITE

DEC220711

DEC220712 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR B SEGOVIA – $3.99

DEC220713 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR C YOON – $3.99

DEC220714 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR D LAU – $3.99

DEC220715 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR E COSPLAY – $3.99

DEC228489 – VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #10 CVR M FOC PARRILLO ULTRAVIOLET – $3.99

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having fulfilled her role of in Vengeance, Vampirella is now posed to Strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's Vengeance of Vampirella!

It has been fifteen years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural, and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place – a world very much in need of Vampirella. The streets of Sepulcher can be dangerous, but nowhere are they more so than the neighborhoods of the Menagerie. Nowhere else will you find a more wretched assembly of the criminal and monsters – but a new kind of evil stalks the shadow shrouded boulevards and alleyways, putting fear into the hearts of all who reside there. A killer has come to the Menagerie, and it is up to Vampirella to stop the death before the streets flow red with blood.

Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes with amazing covers by returning superstars Lucio Parillo, Stephen Segovia, Jonathan Lau, Junggeun Yoon, and a stunning cosplay cover featuring Rachel Hollon as Vampirella!

In Shops: 2/22/2023

SRP: $3.99

