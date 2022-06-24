Vanish #1 & Power Rangers #100 On Next Week's Previews Covers

Next week sees the July edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' monthly Previews catalogue arrives in comic shops and digitally on the 29th of June, and features comic books, graphic novels, toys, and other pop culture merchandise scheduled to go on sale beginning September 2022.

The front cover features the launch of the print version of the Substack comic by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, Vanish #1.

From DONNY CATES (GOD COUNTRY, Hulk, Thor), RYAN STEGMAN (VENOM, King in Black), JP MAYER (Absolute Carnage, Fantastic Four), SONIA OBACK (Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows, Han Solo), and JOHN J. HILL (CROSSOVER, Harley Quinn), the all-star creative team that brought you VENOM, comes an all-new take on the classic hero's quest!

Oliver Harrison was a mythical hero who slayed the greatest threat to his realm before even hitting puberty. But that was then.

As an adult, Oliver leads an average cookie-cutter suburban life-aside from the fact that he's mentally unstable, massively paranoid, smokes like a chimney, and gets blackout drunk every night to hide from his horrific nightmares. Will the arrival of a superhero team called the Prestige prove the madness isn't all in Oliver's head? And what about all the epic fantasy crap from his childhood?

Join us for a brutal as hell tale of magical worlds, gifted youth, evil sorcerers, superheroes, war, blood, guts, and death that punches you right in the face!In Shops: Sep 21, 2022 SRP: $3.99

And on the back cover, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100

A legacy that began in Go Go Power Rangers finally converges here as CHARGE TO 100 reaches its milestone issue-and kicks off brand new beginnings! Rangers fans will not want to miss Ryan Parrott's FINAL issue on the main series, joined by a superstar lineup of returning artists including Dan Mora, Marco Renna, Moisés Hidalgo, Hendry Prasetya, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Eleonora Carlini, Francesco Mortarino, and Miguel Mercado! News of a deadly threat reaches the team-one that threatens every Ranger and Earth, and even a home long since destroyed.

As the climactic battle against unspeakable enemies unfolds, the lines between friend and foe blur, and difficult decisions await even the strongest of Rangers. The epic culmination of a story years in the making! In the spirit of fan favorite issues like the landmark X-Force #1, each copy of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers #100 also contains 1 of 10 collectible trading cards, with art by Kris Anka, and designs by Dylan Todd, featuring your favorite Rangers and villains and an exclusive art print!In Shops: Sep 28, 2022

SRP: $9.99

On the catalogue spine, the first volume of Rebellion's Best of 2000 AD.

The ultimate 2000 AD mix-tape has finally arrived! Best of 2000 AD is a landmark series from the cult comic, bursting with our greatest stories for a new generation of readers. In each edition you'll find an explosive new Judge Dredd adventure, fresh essays by prominent popular culture writers, a graphic novel-length feature presentation by global legends and a vintage Dredd case. In this volume: Judge Dredd battles Mutie Block anarchy; Halo Jones escapes in Alan Moore's first masterpiece; humanity is on the Brink in the space murder mystery from Dan Abnett and INJ Culbard; Judge Anderson takes centre stage in the search for Shamballa.In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: $22.99

And on the Previews order form, Kevin Smith launches his imprint with Dark Horse Comics — Secret Stash Press — with a super-hero story starring a social media influencer, Maskerade.

Felicia Dance is hiding in plain sight. The provocative social media star and shock TV sensation has one of the most recognizable faces in the world-so she can't capture and kill the butchers who murdered her little brother and experimented on Felicia like a lab rat when she was a child. Not unless she looks like someone else. The face of justice is reshaped forever in Maskerade-an exciting new vigilante comic series from writers Kevin Smith and Andy McElfresh and artist John Sprengelmeyer, marking the dynamic debut of Smith's Secret Stash Press imprint with his very own vigilante!

An all new sci-fi crime drama from writer and filmmaker Kevin Smith and screenwriter Andy McElfresh!In Shops: Sep 14, 2022

SRP: $3.99

July's Preview Gems of the Month include:

· BOOM! Studios' Briar #1 ( JUL220285) and Stuff of Nightmares #1 ( JUL220292)

· Dark Horse Comics' Maskerade #1 ( JUL220371) and Shock Shop #1 ( JUL220372)

· Dynamite Entertainment's Stan Lee's Alliances: Orphans HC ( JUL220578) and Vampirella: Mindwarp #1 ( JUL220547)

· Image Comics' Bone Orchard: Ten Thousand Black Feathers #1 ( JUL220009), Creepshow #1 ( JUL220023), and Vanish #1 ( JUL220030)

· Marvel Comics' Star Wars: Visions #1 ( JUL220923)

CatBUZZ highlights other upcoming titles:

George Romero's horror-comedy anthology film Creepshow comes to comics in a new anthology series from Image Comics, with a first issue ( JUL220024) with stories from Chris Burnham, Paul Dini, Steve Langford, and John McCrea. Plus, Archie Comics opens the archives and documents their history with the Archie Encyclopedia ( JUL221080); Brian Michael Bendis pens a new young readers graphic novel, Abrams' Phenomena Volume 1: The Golden City of Eyes ( JUL221059); Dynamite Entertainment pubishes one of Stan Lee's final works, Stan Lee' Alliances: Orphans ( JUL220578), featuring work from Luke Lieberman, Ryan Silbert, Szymon Kudranksi (Spawn), and Bill Sienkiewicz; and Kenzer & Co.'s Knights of the Dinner Table publishes its 300th issue ( JUL221722). Fans will have these and many others products to look forward to in September and the months beyond.

CatTOYS highlights… toys.

Leia of Alderaan infiltrates Jabba's Palace on Tatooine with Diamond Select Toys' Star Wars: Return of the Jedi: Leia as Boushh Disguise Premier Collection 1/7-Scale Statue ( JUL222488). Plus, Batman collectors are offered two versions of the Batmobile this month, Jada Toys' The Batman (2022): Batmobile 1/32-Scale Die-Cast Vehicle ( JUL222516) and Fascinations' Batman: Batmobile 1989 Metal Model Kit ( JUL223245). Mezco celebrates Spider-Man's 60th-anniversary with the One:12 Collective: Marvel Comics: Amazing Spider-Man Deluxe Figure ( JUL222540), and Good Smile's Edward Scissorhands Nendoroid ( JUL222881) brings the character of Tim Burton's beloved film to life. These and other exiting toys will be coming your way this year and next.

As well as Previews Exclusive merchandise;

Mega-City One's infamous lawman, Judge Dredd, metes out justice from his motorcycle with Hiya Toys' Judge Dredd: Judge Dredd and Lawmaster Mk. II 1/18-Scale Exquisite Mini Figure Set ( JUL223019). Plus, fans of the Dungeons & Dragons animated series from the 1980s will want Pinfinity's Dungeons & Dragons: Neon Edition D20 Dice AR Pin ( JUL223251); Surreal Entertainment releases two new exclusive coffee mugs, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Mug ( JUL223310), based on the best-selling comic series, and the Marvel: Moon Knight Face Mug ( JUL223275), featuring a stylish image of Marvel Comics' newest television hero; and Impact Merchandising offers two new exclusive Marvel t-shirts featuring M.O.D.O.K.