Variants #1 Preview: Caffeine Addict No More

Jessica Jones gives up coffee in this preview of The Variants #1, and Daredevil knows because he's been stalking her. Side note: we always knew it was only a matter of time before Marvel made a comic book series that was nothing but variants! (rim shot) Check out the preview below.

Variants #1

by Gail Simone & Phil Noto, cover by Phil Noto

What would it really be like to meet an alternate version of yourself, another you who had made different choices and lived a completely different life as a result? That's the question facing Jessica Jones, as what seemed like a routine investigation instead has her encountering other incarnations of herself from across the Multiverse. Can Jessica get along with herself? Will she want to kill her other selves? And will seeing the lives she could have led drive her into a self-destructive spiral? This is what happens when you meet…the Variants!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

0"W x 0"H x 0"D | 4 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jun 29, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620367300111

| Rated T+

$3.99

