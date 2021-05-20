Venom #200 Delayed Again Because… The Printer Ran Out Of Paper

Venom #200/#35 was initially scheduled for the 14th of April, to follow The King In Black. It was initially delayed from the 14th of April to the 5th of May. But in April it was delayed another month until the 2nd of June, two months after the previous delayed issue, Venom #34, out last month.

Bleeding Cool now understands that Venom #200 has been delayed another two weeks until the 16th of June. But for far different reasons than the usual creative or editorial lateness. Apparently this was down to the a) oversized page count combining with b) an oversized print run that basically meant that the printer was going to run out of paper just to print this one issue. It wouldn't have even been able to supply all orders, and so Marvel agreed to delay the comic a little so that a) the printers could source enough paper and b) print all the other comic books Marvel wanted to print that week as well. True story. Rather than just a percentage of the Venom #200 orders and nothing else… you'll get it just under a month. I'm sure Marvel Comics believe it will be worth the wait.