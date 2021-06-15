Venom #9 Just Doubled In Price To $85 on eBay

Venom #9 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman has been a collectible comic book for some time, featuring as it does, the first appearance of Dylan Brock, originally thought to be Eddie Brock's nephew but later revealed to be his son. Dylan Brock has remained a prominent character in the Venom comic books, rising to the greatest prominence in the recent King In Black event and revealed to be a living breathing symbiote codex bonded with a human baby in the womb. However as a result, of the event, Dylan was transformed into a normal human, without his symbiote-based powers. For a number of collectors, they were rather annoyed, expecting Dylan Brock to be a major new symbiote character in the Marvel Universe along the lines of Venom or Carnage. Sales of Venom #9 began to slip.

But, with Venom #35/#200 to be published by Marvel Comics, it looks like Dylan Brock is back in the game, and collectors have responded in kind. And now Venom #9, a book that was selling from between $25 to $40 in recent days, has just more than doubled on eBay with raw, standard cover copies selling on eBay for over $85. While a CGC 9.8 slabbed version sold for over $300. And the 1:0 tiered cover, also CGC 9.8 slabbed, selling for $550.