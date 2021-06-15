Venom #9 Just Doubled In Price To $85 on eBay
Venom #9 by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman has been a collectible comic book for some time, featuring as it does, the first appearance of Dylan Brock, originally thought to be Eddie Brock's nephew but later revealed to be his son. Dylan Brock has remained a prominent character in the Venom comic books, rising to the greatest prominence in the recent King In Black event and revealed to be a living breathing symbiote codex bonded with a human baby in the womb. However as a result, of the event, Dylan was transformed into a normal human, without his symbiote-based powers. For a number of collectors, they were rather annoyed, expecting Dylan Brock to be a major new symbiote character in the Marvel Universe along the lines of Venom or Carnage. Sales of Venom #9 began to slip.
But, with Venom #35/#200 to be published by Marvel Comics, it looks like Dylan Brock is back in the game, and collectors have responded in kind. And now Venom #9, a book that was selling from between $25 to $40 in recent days, has just more than doubled on eBay with raw, standard cover copies selling on eBay for over $85. While a CGC 9.8 slabbed version sold for over $300. And the 1:0 tiered cover, also CGC 9.8 slabbed, selling for $550.
VENOM #35 200TH ISSUE
MARVEL COMICS
FEB210492
(W) Donny Cates, Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) More (A/CA) Ryan Stegman
The Final Chapter in the Book of VENOM by Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman!
This is it, Venomaniacs! The landmark 200th issue starring the most sinister symbiote in the Marvel Universe arrives – and after this, NOTHING WILL BE THE SAME! From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, and a who's who of artists from the issues that tore Eddie Brock's life asunder and brought the KING IN BLACK to Earth, comes the first chapter of the rest of Venom's life. But in Knull's wake, what even remains of the Lethal Protector?