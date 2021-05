Venom, BRZRKR and Invincible Top Advance Reorders By Comic Shops

Venom #35/#200 takes up much of the top twenty advance reorders chart this week – aside from BRZKR #3 which takes up most of the rest. While in the reorder chart it is all about Invincible Compendia. Strong performances with Cullen Bunn's new Basilisk from Boom, and Out Of Body from Aftershock.

Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their advance reorders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS



Publication Price Publisher VENOM #35 GLEASON VAR 200TH ISSUE $9.99 MARVEL BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #3 (OF 12) CVR A GRAMPA (MR) $3.99 BOOM BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #3 (OF 12) CVR C GRAMPA FOIL VAR (MR) $4.99 BOOM BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #3 (OF 12) CVR D DEKAL FOIL VAR (MR) $4.99 BOOM BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #3 (OF 12) CVR B DEKAL (MR) $3.99 BOOM VENOM #35 MR GARCIN VAR 200TH ISSUE $9.99 MARVEL VENOM #35 200TH ISSUE $9.99 MARVEL STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5) JTC ACTION FIGURE VAR $4.99 MARVEL STAR WARS LEGENDS RISE SITH OMNIBUS HC FLEMING DM VAR $125 MARVEL VENOM #35 JOCK VAR 200TH ISSUE $9.99 MARVEL STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL BASILISK #1 CVR A SCHARF $3.99 BOOM OUT OF BODY #1 CVR A MIRANDA $4.99 AFTERSHOCK BASILISK #1 CVR B WARD $3.99 BOOM VENOM #35 STEGMAN VAR 200TH ISSUE $9.99 MARVEL ALIEN #2 2ND PTG VAR $3.99 MARVEL CARNAGE BLACK WHITE AND BLOOD #2 (OF 4) 2ND PTG HOTZ VAR $4.99 MARVEL ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #1 3RD PTG CVR A HARREN (MR) $7.99 IMAGE STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5) CAMUNCOLI WRPAD VAR $4.99 MARVEL SHADECRAFT #1 3RD PTG $3.99 IMAGE ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #2 2ND PTG CVR A HARREN (MR) $7.99 IMAGE BRZRKR (BERZERKER) #3 (OF 12) CVR F 25 COPY INCV GRAMPA (MR) $3.99 BOOM STAR WARS WAR BOUNTY HUNTERS #1 (OF 5) TARR PRIDE VAR $4.99 MARVEL VENOM #35 BIANCHI VAR 200TH ISSUE $9.99 MARVEL VENOM #35 JS CAMPBELL VAR 200TH ISSUE $9.99 MARVEL

TOP 25 REORDERS COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS