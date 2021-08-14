Venom Free Comic Book Day Reveals Eddie Brock To Fight Kang

Bleeding Cool gave you a sneak peek at Venom #1 by Ram V, Al Ewing and Bryan Hitch a while back and those pages will also be in the Free Comic Book Day Venom story as well, published today, which sees Dylan Brock coping with being the new Venom on Earth. And it seems that there is trouble in paradise already.

While Eddie Brock goes off and lives the God life. God of all symbiotes that is, with art we have seen in that Venom #1 preview but now with the internal monologue to match. Say did we know that Eddie Brock had two middle names, Charles and Allan? Well., we do now. [Check: turns out we did, in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Yearbook #1 which obviously Al Ewing has been reading because that's the kind of thing he does.]

Eddie Brock, the new King In Black, God of all symbiote and all subservient to his wishes, but doing the superhero job rather than the dictator.

There's no danger of any of this going to his head, right? Right. But we do get a preview of what is to come from the Venom crew…. from Kang down, it looks like being a god isn't going to save King Eddie The First from a lot of pain.

It's tough to be the king. The FCBD Spider-Man/Venom 2021 comic is available today for Free Comic Book Day, the 14th of August.

