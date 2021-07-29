Sneak Peek At Bryan Hitch's Eddie and Dylan Brock In Venom #1

Ram V, Al Ewing, and Bryan Hitch are relaunching Venom for Marvel Comics in October, and it is taking on the new status quo set up by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman on the series after King In Black. With Dylan Brock as the new Earth-bound version with chains on his wrist…

…and Eddie Brock as the new God Of The Symbiotes out in space getting up to stuff. With a bunch of pod-like symbiotes that seem to resemble the Vermicious Knids of Charlie And The Great Glass Elevator.

Until they transform into sleek futuristic versions of Venom, without the childish teeth and with a swisher logo

Consider this the iPhone of symbiote suits…

VENOM #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG211017

(W) Al Ewing, Ram V. (A/CA) Bryan Hitch

AN EPIC NEW ERA FOR THE SINISTER SYMBIOTE STARTS HERE!

Hot off the heels of VENOM #200 and EXTREME CARNAGE, we're closing out 2021 with one of the most ambitious books in symbiote history – an all-new VENOM from some of comics' greatest talents! Marvel mainstay AL EWING, who himself has just ended a character-redefining run on IMMORTAL HULK, is being joined by RAM V, a horror maestro all his own, to craft a mind-bending and gut-wrenching tale of symbiosis the likes of which the Marvel Universe has never seen! AS IF THAT WASN'T ENOUGH, they've been joined by industry legend BRYAN HITCH, who is leaving IT ALL ON THE PAGE! We haven't led you astray yet, have we? So trust us when we tell you that you have NEVER seen a VENOM like this! RATED T+In Shops: Oct 13, 2021 SRP: $5.99