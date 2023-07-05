Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: dylan brock, Flexo The Rubber Man

Venom's Webbing, Confirmed To Be His Own Poop

Flexo fighting Dylan Brock begs the question, what is Venom's webbing made out of anyway? We had a partial answer decades ago...

Today's Venom #22 looks back at the history of Flexo The Rubber Man, a 1940s Marvel Comics character who Bleeding Cool has been reprising the history of repeatedly, since it turned out that he was a symbiote. Flexo The Rubber Man was originally a character created by Will Harr and Jack Binder for Mystic Comics #1 from Timely Comics in 1940. The comic anthology had his origin as built by brothers Joel and Joshua Williams out of a malleable, rubber-like material. Flexo was filled with a "secret gas," and operated by remote control to fight crime. He appeared for four issues.

Now it seems that wan no longer controlled by the Williams Brothers, and had his own wants and desitres, and his own priorities. No longer a good soldier.

Now awakened in the present day, and found reason to fight Dylan Briock's Venom… who identifies Flexo as a Klyntar symbiote.

…he is also a victim of Venom's webbing. Which begs the question, what is Venom's webbing anyway? We had a partial answer decades ago in his earliest appearances in Amazing Spider-Man #300 by David Micheline and Todd McFarlane.

In which we learn that Venom makes webbing out of himself. Which is not contradicted in Venom #22…

But we do get some more details. even as Venom does his best to look like Iron Man right now.

Venom makes webbing, not out of himself, but the waste product from his natural biological processes. It's poop. Venom poop. And now Dylan Brock is spraying it all over folk…

VENOM #22

MARVEL COMICS

MAY230825

(W) Al Ewing (A) Ramon Bachs (CA) Bryan Hitch

BLAST IN THE PAST! For months, Eddie Brock's consciousness has been displaced in time! You've seen what happens when he's flung himself to the far future of the Marvel Universe – now see what happens when he tries to traverse its past! Face to face with the mysterious FLEXO in the past, the part symbiotes have played in the Marvel U will take a surprising and new turn!

Rated T+In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: $3.99

