Vikram Madan Owl & Penguin Graphic Novels Picked Up By Holiday House

Comic book creator Vikram Madan is creating two early graphic novels featuring Owl & Penguin, two unlikely friends who, despite their differences, flock together like birds of a feather. The two Owl & Penguin graphic novels have been picked up by Sally Morgridge at Holiday House. The books will be published in the autumn of 2022. Vikram Madan's agent Rosemary Stimola at Stimola Literary Studio brokered the deal for world rights.

Vikram Madan, born and raised in India, studied in the US where he found himself contributing editorial cartoons to a daily newspaper. In 2013, Vikram published his first book, a self-illustrated collection of humorous poetry titled 'The Bubble Collector: Poems & Drawings by Vikram Madan', which won the Moonbeam Children's Book Award for Poetry, as did his second poetry collection 'Lord of the Bubbles: And Other Funny Poems'. A third collection 'A Hatful of Dragons: And More Than 13.8 Billion Other Funny Poems' was released in 2020 by Boyds Mills & Kane. An early-reader series authored by Vikram, titled BOBO & PUP-PUP will be released by Penguin Random-House in 2021.

Holiday House is the first American publishing house founded with the purpose of publishing only children's books. Based in New York, it has aimed to gather together talented authors and illustrators and to publish quality books that entertain, enlighten, and educate children. The logo of the Holiday House little boy is by Ernest H. Shepard, the illustrator of The Wind in the Willows and the Winnie the Pooh books, and comes from Holiday House's original edition of The Reluctant Dragon by Kenneth Grahame.

The Stimola Literary Studio is a boutique literary agency founded in 1997. Through the years, it states that it has established a stellar reputation in children's publishing, respected for the contributions it has made to the body of literature for young people of all ages, cultures and ethnicities, across all genres and formats.