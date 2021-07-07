Viz Media Releases Full List of October 2021 Manga Titles

Viz Media has released their massive list of October 2021 titles, including Shonen manga, Shoujo manga, Seinan manga and artbooks. Once again, there's something here for everyone.

Shonen Jump

Burn the Witch, Vol. 1  

Story and Art by Tite Kubo

Behind the world you think you know lies a land of magic and  fairy tales—but Reverse London isn't the pretty picture that's  painted in children's books. Fairy tales have teeth, and the dedicated agents of Wing Bind are the only thing standing  between you and the real story.

On Sale Date      October 5, 2021

Age Rating         Teen

Price USA            $19.99

Demon Slayer Complete Box Set  

Story and Art by Koyoharu Gotouge

The complete saga of Demon Slayer, all in one epic box set!  This box set contains all 23 volumes of the global hit Demon  Slayer as well as an exclusive booklet and a double -sided poster.    

On Sale Date       October 5, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA            $199.99

My Hero Academia: School Briefs, Vol. 5            

Original Story by Kohei Horikoshi, Written by Anri Yoshi       

It's time for class 1 -A to start getting ready for the end-of-theyear holidays. As  excited as everyone is for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and the New Year itself, preparing means  undertaking a big winter cleaning. The unsuspecting students get a big surprise when their cleaning leads to a crazy discovery.  

There's only one way to find out where the mysterious entrance they uncover leads to —and that means rustling up some Plus Ultra spirit and venturing inside!           

On Sale Date                  October 5, 2021

Price USA                      $10.99

Blue Exorcist, Vol. 26  

Story and Art by Kazue Kato  

Now back in the present, and with the terrible, tragic  knowledge of the truth of his and his brother's birth, Rin  confronts Yuki aboard the stricken Illuminati airship, Dominus Liminis. As the brothers face off, Satan does his best to drive them both furth er into his grip. Rin wants to bring Yuki back into the fold of the Knights of the True Cross, but Yuki is firm  in his desire to force Rin to kill him. With the airship  going  down in flames, the battle for Yuki's soul begins…

On Sale Date       October 5, 2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA               $9.99

Spy x Family, Vol. 6            

Story and Art by Tatsuya Endo           

Nightfall and Twilight enter an underground tennis  tournament, looking for clues to the whereabouts of a secret  intelligence document that could very well bring the world to  the brink of war! But will their mission be compromised by  Nightfall's secret crush on her mentor Twilight?!           

On Sale Date          October 5, 2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA             $9.99

Moriarty the Patriot, Vol. 5   

Storyboards by Ryosuke Takeuchi, Art by Hikaru  Miyoshi, Based on the works of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle      

William James Moriarty and Sherlock Holmes meet again on a train back to London, and a dead body is discovered in a  locked passenger cabin with John Watson named the prime  suspect! Sherlock challenges  William to a contest to be the first to solve the murde r and clear John's name. Back in London, a state secret which  only the royal family is privy to has been stolen and MI6 is tasked with retrieving it, lest the  whole empire fall into ruin! Meanwhile, Sherlock is visited by  the king of Bohemia, who asks him to cover up a recent scandal…     

On Sale Date                              October 5, 2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA                      $9.99

One -Punch Man, Vol. 23

Story by ONE, Art by Yusuke Murata

Narinki's  private force is now free from Super S's control. Bushi Drill, Okama Itachi and Iaian plot their escape, but threat  level Demon monster Malong Hair appears before they can  flee, and a fierce fight breaks out. Elsewhere, their master  Atomic Samurai encount ers a creepy opponent!

On Sale Date       October 5, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA                      $9.99

Chainsaw Man, Vol. 7      

Story and Art by Tatsuki Fujimoto   

Denji's career as a devil hunter is really taking off! And after  he appears on TV,  the whole world knows about the mysterious Chainsaw Man. But that's not all good news, considering assassins are now on their way to Japan to claim  his heart! Can Denji's team keep him safe from the world's  most dangerous killers?

On Sale Date       October 5,  2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA            $9.99

Jujutsu Kaisen, Vol. 12      

Story and Art by Gege Akutami

The incident in Shibuya becomes dire when Toji Zen'in  reappears!  Meanwhile, Mei Mei confronts the traitorous Geto on a subway platform, and Nanami's furious    over the casualties suffered by the assistant managers. Then more grade 1 sorcerers enter the fray as Itadori fights the  eldest Cursed Womb: Death Painting brother, Choso!

On Sale Date      October 5, 2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA            $9.99

Seraph of the End, Vol. 22

Story by Takaya Kagami, Art by Yamato Yamamoto,  Storyboards by Daisuke Furuya

The battle for the fate of the world continues as the vampires, human armies and human sects converge and fight it out in  Shibuya. Distraught at the loss of Mika, Yuichiro struggles to maintain control over his emotions, putting him at risk of  becoming a demon forever. Suddenly, Krul Tepes steps in and offers Yuichiro a glimmer of hope by revealing a way for Mika  to be saved… Meanwhile, Guren rampages on as he attempts to right the wrongs of his past, and Ferid pays a visit to the man  who turned him, Rígr Stafford.

On Sale Date      October 5, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA           $9.99

We Never Learn, Vol. 18  

Story and Art by Taishi Tsutsui

Rizu and Nariyuki are now university students! Though some time has passed since graduation, not much has changed in  their relationship. But things are about to get interesting with a little help from their friend Sawako and a mischievous ghost!

On Sale Date       October 5, 2021

Age Rating            Teen+

Price USA           $9.99

Shojo Beat

My Love Mix -Up!, Vol. 1

Story by Wataru Hinekure, Art by Aruko

Aoki has a crush on Hashimoto, the girl in the seat next to him in class. But he despairs when he borrows her erase and sees  she's written the name of another boy – Ida – on it. To make matters more confusing, Ida sees Aoki holding that very eraser and thinks Aoki has a crush on him!        

On Sale Date                        October 5, 2021

Age Rating          Teen

Price USA                 $9.99

Yona of the Dawn, Vol. 32

Story and Art by Mizuho Kusanagi

The martial arts tournament to show off the Four Dragons  begins, and Gija and Jaeha face off against Ju-do and Geun-tae!  Meanwhile, Hak is separated from Yona and the Four Dragons, but he has plans to bridge the gap between himself and Yona…    

On Sale Date        October 5, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA          $9.99

VIZ Media

The Creative Gene  

By Hideo Kojima

Ever since he was a child, Metal Gear Solid and Death  Stranding creator Hideo Kojima was a voracious consumer of and storytelling, and the results can be seen in his  movies, music, and books. They ignited his passion for stories groundbreaking, iconic video games. Now the head of independent studio Kojima Productions, Kojima's enthusiasm  for entertainment media has never waned. This collection of essays explores some of the inspirations behind one of the titans of the video game industry, and offers an exclusive insight into one of the brightest minds in pop culture.

On Sale Date       October 12, 2021

Price USA          $22.99

Marvel Meow         

By Nao Fuji

Join Captain Marvel's pet, Chewie, as she wreaks havoc in  the lives of Marvel's most popular characters!

Gain a new perspective on beloved favorites such as SpiderMan and Iron Man, formidable villains including Thanos and  Galactus, and antiheroes like Deadpool, as they all become  the playthings of this capricious "cat" creature.   

Originally shar   ed on Marvel's official Instagram, these comic strips have been collected with all-new content into a gift book that will delight Marvel and cat enthusiasts alike!           

On Sale Date                 October 12, 2021

Price USA                      $14.99

The Art of gen:Lock

By Daniel Wallace

A  stunning hardcover companion to      the latest animated show from Rooster Teeth, the creators of RWBY! Go behind the scenes with exclusive commentary from the writers, animators,  creators, artists, and voice actors of gen:LOCK. Featuring fullcolor artwork from the show and sketches and notes about the  development of the series that you won't find anywhere else!

On Sale Date      October 12, 2021

Price USA                 $30.00

Fullmetal  Alchemist: A New Beginning

Original Concept by Hiromu Arakawa, Story by Makoto Inoue

Winry, childhood friend of the Elric brothers, is ecstatic to advance  her training as an automail mechanic in Rush Valley. Her passion and skills are tested when she cro sses paths with a boy who lost a leg and can't get back on his feet. Meanwhile, Edward and Alphonse Elric just can't seem to stay out of trouble, and this time  they're deliberately provoking the threatening Scar!

On Sale Date      October 12, 2021              

Price USA          $10.99

Pokémon Adventures Collector's Edition, Vol. 10 

Story by Hidenori Kusaka, Art by Mato and Satoshi  Yamamoto

-FINAL VOLUME-  The conclusion of the original Pokémon Adventures!

Professor Birch sends Ruby and Sapphire to help Emerald find  the Wish Pokémon Jirachi. But first there are fierce Pokémon battles to fight in the Battle Dome Tournament!  Then, Professor Oak sends Gold and Silver to help rescue Red, Yellow, Blue and Green —who have all been turned to stone!  Along the way, Gold and Silver must battle a fearsome creature  that Archie, the former leader of Team Aqua, wished into  existence using the powers of the Wish Pokémon Jirachi that  Ruby and Sapphire found!

 Collects the original Pokémon Adventures 28 & 29!

  On Sale Date        October 12,  2021

 Age Rating          All Ages

 Price USA            $17.99

 How Do We Relationship?, Vol. 4

Story and Art by Tamifull

It's getting harder for Miwa and Saeko to ignore the tensions  in their relationship as even their sex life starts to suffer. Saeko  begins to feel like Miwa doesn't really see her while Miwa  finds herself dwelling more and more on want to give up on each other, but what do you do when a the past. They don't  relationship starts to sour?

On Sale Date        October 12, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA            $9.99

 Requiem of the Rose King, Vol. 14

 Story and Art by Aya Kanno

Reigning as king at last, Richard slips out of the banquet to  celebrate in Buckingham's loving arms. Meanwhile, due to the  behind-the-scenes machinations of Richmond, a Lancaster  with his sights set on the throne, Richard's happiness starts to lose its color. Then, questions arise about the true parentage of  Richard's son Edward, shaking the foundations of his rule.  

Faced with these challenges, Richard and Buckingham   undergo a test of their love!

On Sale Date      October 12, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA          $9.99

VIZ Signature

No. 5, Vol. 2  

Story and Art by Taiyo Matsumoto

The members of the Rainbow Council were created to be  superior to normal human beings and to keep the peace. But  with no wars to fight, what purpose do they serve other than  public relations? The strange psychic twins called  No. 4 use their power to try to convince No. 5 to reverse his course as he  tries to stay one step ahead of his pursuers. Meanwhile, No. 1,  the leader of the Cou ncil, thinks back to a bloody incident 15 years ago that bears on the present day…     

On Sale Date       October 19, 2021

Age Rating            Teen

Price USA          $22.99

Asadora!, Vol. 4

Story and Art by Naoki Urasawa            

Asa reluctantly agrees to accompany Yone to an audition at an  entertainment agency. However, before they can leave, Mr.  Jissoji shows up with news—the mysterious creature has been  spotted! With Kasuga nowhere to be found, Asa prepares to take flight to identify the creature. But before she can, Nakaido  runs in claiming to have found its weakness, earning himself  a seat in Asa's plane as they take to the skies.

On Sale Date       October 19, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA          $14.99

No Guns Life, Vol. 11                        

Story and Art by Tasuku Karasuma     

Wurzel, the Berühren board of directors, has decided to free  Suiso Arahabaki at the urging of one of its members, Chief Operating Officer Honest. But this move may be part of a broader power play. The megacorporation's sinister influence reaches every level of the city, from the halls of justice to the back streets, where Juzo continues to search for a way to free himself from Berühren's grasp. Destroying Suiso might just be the way to do so, but Suiso himself is unlike any opponent Juzo has faced before…

On Sale Date       October 19, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA          $12.99

Shonen Sunday

Komi Can't Communicate, Vol. 15     

Story and Art by Tomohito Oda

It's election season at Itan High, and one of Komi's classmates  is running for school president! But according to school rules,  Kiyoko Isagi needs to select a campaign representative, and  

this chilly perfectionist doesn't have anyone she feels  comfortable asking. Luckily, Komi and friends have some  good ideas for solving her problem!  

On Sale Date       October 12, 2021                               

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA          $9.99

Case Closed, Vol. 80                                              

Story and Art by Gosho Aoyama             

Chasing a stray cat, the Junior Detective League stumbles upon  a chilling crime. Before they know it, they're trapped in a  refrigerated truck with a corpse, and Conan has to figure  out how to escape before they become kid-sicles!

Then a cooking show heats up when one of the judges is found  dead in the secret ingredient, proving that revenge isn't always  a dish best served cold. And Conan suspects a suicide case is

really murder…but the chief suspect is Officer Yumi's ex   boyfriend!

On Sale Date       October 12, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA          $9.99

Call of the Night, Vol. 4      

Story and Art by Kotoyama

Nazuna  can't let her guard down for a second now that a flock of hot vampire chicks are interested in Ko's hot blood! And  when she takes a shift at a maid café where the customer is  always right, it turns out the vampire is always wrong.  Meanwhile, Akira meets the girl Ko rejected before meeting  

Nazuna, and Ko meets a private detective searching for  someone he knows. Then, a late-night visit to Ko's school to  ghostbust spooky legends leads to a new perspective on giving  up your humanity…      

On Sale Date       October 12, 2021

Age Rating          Teen+

Price USA         $9.99

