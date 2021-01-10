Viz Media Releases List of March 2021 Manga Titles

It's the New Year, and Viz Media has released their titles for March 2021 in advance. All the big series are here along with some new titles.

Shonen Jump

My Hero Academia: Team-Up Missions, Vol. 1 Story and Art by Yoko Akiyama Original Concept by Kohei Horikoshi Midoriya is excited for his first team-up mission until he learns that his team includes Bakugo. Training alongside his explosive classmate would be hard enough, but the pro hero they've been matched with is also a real wild card. Can this makeshift team cooperate, or will Midoriya's first mission be his last? March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99 Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya

Story by Riichiro InagakiArt by Boichi Learn what happened when the world turned to stone in this special side story to Dr. Stone. As Senku and his friends are being turned to stone, his father Byakuya is on the International Space Station. This is the story of the crew as they try to survive as the only humans left unpetrified! On Sale Date Age Rating Price USA March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Spy x Family, Vol. 4

Story and Art by Tatsuya Endo

The Forgers look into adding a dog to their family, but this is no easy task—especially when Twilight has to simultaneously foil an assassination plot against a foreign minister! The perpetrators plan to use specially trained dogs for the attack, but Twilight gets some unexpected help to stop these terrorists.

March 2, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

-Final Volume-

Bleach: Can't Fear Your Own World, Vol. 3 (Novel)

Original Story by Tite Kubo, Written by Ryohgo Narita

Hikone Ubugino and Tokinada Tsunayashiro's combined powers make a mockery of the strongest of the Soul Reapers, Arrancars, Quincies, and Fullbringers in this epic conclusion to the Can't Fear Your Own World arc! As the Soul Society's secrets are brought to light, the full terror of Tokinada's plan is revealed. In the midst of this, Shuhei Hisagi discovers the true ability of his zanpaku-to and the meaning of its name. Can a blade that controls death also sever the consequences of death? A host of powerful characters—including Kenpachi Zaraki and Grimmjow Zaraki Jeagerjaques—make an appearance in the decisive battle, and the volume is complemented by a generous selection of Tite Kubo illustrations!

On Sale Date March 2, 2021 Price USA $9.99

Haikyu!!, Vol. 43

Story and Art by Haruichi Furudate

After graduating high school, Hinata booked it all the way to Brazil to learn how to play beach volleyball and improve his control and strength. While there, he has made a name for himself as Ninja Shoyo, and has become a well-known beach volleyball player. He's approached by another player named Heitor, who is desperate to win his next match and keep his sponsors. Will Hinata's new skills be enough to help Heitor?

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Vol. 9

Story by Hideyuki Furuhashi

Art by Betten Court

Original Concept by Kohei Horikoshi

A villain incident when Aizawa was a student at U.A. changed him forever. Who could have known that fateful encounter would someday have an impact on the present? But as time goes by, life changes for Koichi, Pop, Makoto and everyone else. The glory days of Narufest are over, and it's time to move on. Makoto puts an important question to Koichi, and Pop struggles to find herself. But Pop's decision to go it alone may lead her down a dangerous path…

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Twin Star Exorcists, Vol. 21

Story and Art by Yoshiaki Sukeno

Will Rokuro ever work up the courage to pop the question to Benio? And who will be more jealous if he does, another exorcist or…a kegare?! Battles ensue, and not just in Magano!

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Dragon Ball Super, Vol. 12

Story by Akira Toriyama

Art by Toyotarou

The villain Moro has released vicious criminals from the Galactic Prison, and now they're ravaging the galaxy in their search for planets with exceptional life energy! Meanwhile, back on Earth, members of the Bandit Brigade have shown up, including Seven-Three, who has the ability to copy other fighters' powers. How will Piccolo and the others fare against this new threat without Goku around?

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Naruto: Shikamaru's Story–Mourning Clouds

Written by Takashi Yano

Original Story by Masashi Kishimoto

A rupture in the alliance at the Summit of the Five Kages triggers the Fifth Great Ninja War! Meanwhile, Shikamaru and his family grow further and further apart. But Shikamaru has a very powerful card up his sleeve to bring peace to both the world and his family!

On Sale Date March 2, 2021 Price USA $10.99

Shojo Beat

Snow White with the Red Hair, Vol. 12

Story and Art by Sorata Akiduki

As news of Izana's impending coronation spreads, people from all over travel to the capital city of Wistal. During the preparations, Zen asks Shirayuki to play host to Prince Raj of Tanbarun, sending shock waves through the palace. To think that a common court herbalist would be entrusted with such a task! But that's not the only change coronation day brings.

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Daytime Shooting Star, Vol. 11

Story and Art by Mika Yamamori

Suzume has moved to Tokyo and is living with her uncle. Mr. Shishio once again declares his love to Suzume, but this time around she can't find it in her heart to trust his words. Instead she chooses to focus on strengthening her relationship with Mamura. But when Mr. Shishio and Mamura face off in a relay race for Sports Day, just who will Suzume root for?

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Love Me, Love Me Not, Vol. 7

Story and Art by Io Sakisaka

Love and friendship have become quite complicated for these four friends. Akari seeks comfort from Kazuomi after an ex- boyfriend has some harsh words for her. Yuna is about to hear a love confession, but is it from the boy she likes?

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Oresama Teacher, Vol. 28

Story and Art by Izumi Tsubaki

Mr. Maki's hired goons have taken over the auditorium! With the stage inaccessible due to the amassed delinquents, the school play has to be cancel for "technical difficulties." But disaster is averted by quick thinking and teamwork as the disappointed audience is sent to view the other marvels of the festival. Now all Mafuyu and her friends need to do is take down the huge crowd of invading bruisers! The fight for Midorigaoka is on!

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Queen's Quality, Vol. 11

Story and Art by Kyousuke Motomi

Even though Fumi has the ability to kill the snake that's sealed within Kyutaro, she can't do so without killing Kyutaro in the process! Kyutaro strikes a deal with the snake, but can he make good on his promise if it means facing someone at the Seiryu Clan who has a snake inside him as well?

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

Skip Beat!, Vol. 45

Story and Art by Yoshiki Nakamura

The news that Ren is dating a hot older woman is all over town, and Kyoko is doing her best to ignore it. But how can she pretend it isn't happening when Ren insists on talking to her about it?!

March 2, 2021 Teen

$9.99

VIZ Media

Splatoon: Squid Kids Comedy Show, Vol. 3

Story and Art by Hideki Goto

Can you believe it's already our third volume of the Squid Kids Comedy Show? Drop in to see the awesome new battles featuring the coolest Inklings ever, Hit, Maika and Kou!

March 9, 2021 All Ages $9.99

Tokyo Fashion: A Comic Book

By nodoka

Building a wardrobe is expensive and time-consuming…but it doesn't have to be! Looking good is easier than ever, and all it takes is a little bit of care. Buying a few simple items in basic colors that you can mix and match in a variety of ways will take you far. This comic book guide to fashion will show you how to introduce a Japanese flourish into your wardrobe with easy tutorials, suggestions for wardrobe essentials, and styling tips on pulling it all together!

March 9, 2021 All Ages $19.99

The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess, Vol. 8

Story and Art by Akira Himekawa

Link has the passion needed to take on the fearsome challenges that lie ahead, but he needs to hone his skills to a finer edge. To do so, he becomes the student of the mysterious skeletal warrior, the wanderer across space and time. Meanwhile, Midna reaffirms her resolve to repair the Mirror of Shadow. Link and Midna's quest is far from over, and their journey will take them to even more fantastic places and pit them against ever more terrible foes!

Age Rating Teen

VIZ Signature

Price USA $9.99

20th Century Boys: The Perfect Edition, Vol. 11

Story and Art by Naoki Urasawa

There once was a kid who imagined the end of the world. It was all a child's game—but not anymore! The Friend is carrying out his plan to exterminate humanity—just as predicted. And the man who survived Bloody New Year's Eve is on his way back to Tokyo. The boys are coming back together one by one as they race toward the final battle.

March 16, 2021 Teen+

$19.99

BEASTARS, Vol. 11

Story and Art by Paru Itagaki

As grey wolf Legoshi begins his final showdown with brown bear Riz, he tells Legoshi he has just murdered and devoured another of Legoshi's friends! Back at the black market, red deer Louis has a revelation and threatens to abdicate his leadership of the Shishi- gumi lion gang. Turns out it's even harder to leave a criminal syndicate than it is to join it. Then, Legoshi receives a gruesome offer to help him prevail in his battle with Riz…

March 16, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

RWBY: The Official Manga, Vol. 2

Story and Art by Bunta KinamiBased on the Rooster Teeth series created by Monty OumRuby's first year at Beacon Academy continues! Team RWBY has officially formed, and Ruby Rose is their leader. While Roman Torchwick still lurks in the shadows, new forces begin to move against Beacon Academy. Who are the White Fang, and what does Blake know about them? March 16, 2021 Teen

$12.99 Maison Ikkoku Collector's Edition, Vol. 3 Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi Yusaku Godai is suffering because Maison Ikkoku's lovely resident manager, Kyoko Otonashi, is giving him the cold shoulder. He's been dating Kozue Nanao, and as a starving college student Yusaku enjoys the free dinner her family provides him twice a week. Yusaku knows he needs to end things with Kozue if he ever hopes to get back into Kyoko's good graces… March 16, 2021 Teen+

$24.99

No Guns Life, Vol. 9

Story and Art by Tasuku Karasuma

In the stifling darkness of the Extended detention center known as the Weapons Vault, Juzo and Mary come face-to-face with their own pasts. They went in looking for a way to repair Juzo, but Mary also wants to find out what happened to her brother Victor. Deep inside the vault, they encounter Number Twelve, a GSU that Juzo thought he had destroyed. The forgotten knowledge he possesses may give Juzo the strength and purpose to continue his struggle against Berühren.

March 16, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku, Vol. 7

Story and Art by Yuji Kaku

The Yamada Asaemon executioners and their criminal charges have forged an uneasy alliance, banding together to find a way off the island. Standing in their way are the supernatural forces of the Lord Tensen and a new enemy—the Shogun has sent another wave of samurai and ninja to the island, this time with orders to leave no one alive!

March 16, 2021 Mature

$12.99

Beast Complex

Story and Art by Paru Itagaki

A tiger and a beaver who grew up together defy peer pressure to end their friendship and join forces to fight injustice. A camel journalist who spent his career passing judgment on carnivores spends a life-changing night with a seductive wolf. A saltwater crocodile and a gazelle must find a way to work together as chef and assistant on a cooking show with flagging ratings. A fox and a chameleon wrestle with stereotypes about each other—and themselves. And much more…

Plus the real-life story of the origins of BEASTARS and Beast Complex!

March 16, 2021 Teen+

$12.99

Shonen Sunday

Fly Me to the Moon, Vol. 4

Story and Art by Kenjiro Hata

Touring beautiful Kyoto, Nasa and Tsukasa find plenty of opportunities for romance. Selfies! Snuggling! Swordplay! They'd better enjoy every minute, because a shattering surprise waits at home in Tokyo. Where will the newlyweds go when their cozy (i.e., cramped) apartment is no more?

March 9, 2021 Teen+

$9.99

RIN-NE, Vol. 38

Story and Art by Rumiko Takahashi

Anju finally musters the courage to get close to her crush, Matsugo (who's got a not-so-secret thing for Rinne). Hoping to rid himself of the clingy Matsugo, Rinne conspires with Anju to use his powers to turn their friendship into romance… But as usual, things don't go as planned, and Rinne's left to clean up the mess!

March 9, 2021 Teen+

$9.99