Viz Media To Publish US/Japan Horror Manga Anthology With Junji Ito Viz publish Japanese/US horror by Ryo Hanada, Aki Shimizu, Shima Shinya, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Leslie Hung, Sloane Leong, Hua Hua Zhu.

Viz Media is to publish a new horror anthology of six stories by manga creators from both Japan and the USA. Betwixt will be published in the autumn and will contain cover art and a forward from horror manga master Junji Ito. Creators include Ryo Hanada, Aki Shimizu, Shima Shinya, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Leslie Hung, Sloane Leong and Hua Hua Zhu. Betwixt: A Horror Manga Anthology Hardcover will be published in the USA on the 23rd of November, 2023.

Viz Media states "Manga creators from Japan and the US present an international showcase of horror. Collected for the first time in Betwixt: A Horror Manga Anthology, six short stories reveal the universal fear of the space between the known and unknown. Will anyone cross that border? Featuring stories from a range of award-winning and popular creators, as well as a foreword and exclusive cover art by global phenomon, Junji Ito. Ryo Hanada (creator of Devil's Line), Aki Shimizu (creator of the Suikoden III manga), and Shima Shinya (creator of Lost Lad London and cowriter of Star Wars: The High Republic, The Edge of Balance) each tell uniquely Japanese tales of ghosts and creatures who exist alongside us. American creative duo, Becky Cloonan and Michael Conrad (cowriters of Wonder Woman and Batgirls) along with duo Leslie Hung (cocreator of Snotgirl) and Sloane Leong (creator of A Map to the Sun) and up and coming creator Hua Hua Zhu round out the anthology with tales that would make anyone paranoid about who they may encounter."

Michael Conrad tweeted, "I didn't notice this had been announced– Yes, @beckycloonan and I have a lot of cool stuff on our plates to share in the coming days… Not the least of which being a story in THIS… Oh yeah, Becky will be drawing it too. As a big time Junji fan, it's kind of a dream project."