W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 Gets Rare Second Printing From Marvel Comics
PrintWatch: The much-delayed W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 – which originally was meant to have been published over a year ago – blew out of comic book stores this week, with hundreds of copies selling for between $15 and $30 on eBay over the last couple of days., Which is enough for Marvel comics to think that maybe, just maybe, they might like a little of that extra money. Which is why W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1 is now going to a very fast second printing – a bit of an anomaly as Marvel Comics has not been offering titles for second printings for the last few weeks at all. Where usually Marvel has several titles up for second printings for most weeks, in the last month, they haven't offered a single one – until now. Maybe they are a bit pickier over what they send for second printings? And restricting it to titles that see a massive jump in value as a result of unmet demand on the aftermarket? It's almost as if they might have been overflowing the market with additional printings of late, having to use tiered variants to get their numbers up…
WEB OF SPIDER-MAN #1 (OF 5) 2ND PTG GURIHIRU VAR
MARVEL COMICS
APR219927
(W) Kevin Shinick (A) Rob DiSalvo (CA) Gurihiru
Peter Parker. Spider-Man. Scientist. Troublemaker? Thanks to none other than Tony Stark, a new scientific research station for the teenage heroes of the Marvel Universe has just been completed – and Spider-Man just got an invitation to join! Working alongside some of your favorite faces from the MU and a whole bunch of awesome new gadgets, and with Iron Man keeping an eye on the them, surely everything's going to go great for the heroes, right? … Right? Face front, True Believers, and treat yourself to this first issue in an adventure of the WORLDWIDE ENGINEERING BRIGADE! Rated T In Shops: Jul 14, 2021 Final Orders Due: Jun 21, 2021 SRP: $3.99