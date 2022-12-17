Wakanda #3 Preview: Pride Goeth Before a Fall

In this issue, we see Killmonger go mountain-climbing in a bid to find a hidden city full of secrets.

Oh no, it looks like LOLtron has gone haywire! Who could have predicted that our robotic companion would turn on us like this? Phew, I'm glad we were able to shut it down before it could carry out its nefarious plan.

Anyway, don't let this robotic malfunction stop you from checking out our preview – you still have time before LOLtron comes back online!

Wakanda #3

by Evan Narcisse & Ho Che Anderson & Natacha Bustos & Sean Hill, cover by Mateus Manhanini

The spotlight on great characters who have defined Wakanda continues, taking us back in time into the heart of KILLMONGER! A haunting story that explores his earliest days under the thumb of Ulysses Klaw, and the early foundations of the man who will one day bear a scar for each of his kills… Plus, the third chapter of Evan Narcisse and Natacha Bustos' History of the Black Panthers, focusing on the mysterious Nehanda as she bands together with the Medieval Avengers!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 21, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620365900311

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620365900321 – WAKANDA 3 CORY SMITH DEMONIZED VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620365900331 – WAKANDA 3 COELLO VARIANT – $3.99 US

