Wanda Maximoff, The TVA Scarlet Witch, Gets More Like The MCU Version

A couple of months ago, Bleeding Cool pointed out that TVA #3 by written by Loki and Daredevil Born Again TV series writer Katharyn Blair and Pere Perez, had been solicited as a multiverse story including elements of the MCU and comic book realities. And referenced events from the MCU and the Loki TV series specifically, leading to a mysterious figure in the basement, a Scarlet Witch looking just like she had in the most recent Doctor Strange movie. TVA artist Pere Perez stated in a now-deleted Instagram, "To address all the questions about it that I'm getting: yes, this is the same Wanda Maximoff played by Elisabeth Olsen on the MCU films. The other question, if it means that this comic is MCU continuity or any other issues about how this ties in with the movies or other comics, please ask the editor Jordan White, the writer Katharyn Blair or, I don't know… Kevin Feige?"

But then Pere Perez had to recant, posting to Instagram after deleting an earlier post, saying "Okay, I think I must clarify this: the Scarlett Witch that appears in our TVA book is NOT the MCU Wanda. That's a very similar variant, please check out the next issues of the book for further information. I'm sorry if I brought any confusion with my previous post (which I have taken down to avoid more confusion). So, that was me putting my foot on my mouth, as I do most of the time. MCU and Marvel Comics are not the same thing."

How similar is that variant? Last month in TVA #4 we discovered that, just as in The Multiverse Of Madness, she had a Wundagore mountain fall on her. And in the fifth issue finale? Even more… as TVA #5 by Katharyn Blair, Ryan North, Enid Balam and Pere Perez is published by Marvel Comics today.

That's the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, of course, followed by Loki. But she using Jamiacan patois with "every ting"?

And Avengers: Age Of Ultron too.. but we also get confirmation that this is not the MCU Wanda Maximoff… not quite, anyway.

TVA #5 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Katharyn Blair, Ryan North (A) Enid Balam (A/CA) Pere Perez

A TIME TO FIGHT! The R&D Team is circling in on the cause of the Madness and its connection to the TVA's not-so-nonexistent Department of Deferment. But as they dig deeper into the TVA's secrets, they'll find that some dangers should never be uncovered. RATED T+In Shops: Apr 30, 2025 SRP: $3.99

