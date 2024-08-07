Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: from the ashes, uncanny x-men, Warden Ellis

Warden Ellis Comes To A Post-Krakoan Uncanny X-Men #1 (Spoilers)

Three X-Men-related books out today, Uncanny X-Men #1, From The Ashes #9 and today's Avengers #17 get all post-Krakoa on us.

While Captain Marvel may have condemned them for missing Blood Hunt, and Black Panther hits back, the Orchis situation was a little more cut and dry.

So the Avengers need a mutant on board… and the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver don't count anymore. So Storm is up… as Havok is otherwise engaged.

In today's X-Men Unlimited: From The Ashes #9, in Limbo with Madylene Pryor, not looking his best.

Though they may all be safe from Doctor Ellis and Captain Ezra, approaching Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, most recently Xavier's School for Higher Learning, over in the new Uncanny X-Men #1.

And it is being stripped for parts.

"Warden Ellis". Well, that's one way to get him back into Marvel Comics I guess. Just a little R&D switch. And yes, quite an uncompromising and harsh Warren Ellis type character, just without the smoking and the personal tech obsessions.

Okay, maybe some tech obsession. Public hangings on Netflix? Might they get Mister Beast involved, I hear he is looking for something new. As for the other X-Men titles…

X-Men: From The Ashes Unlimited has Madelyne Pryor literally talking about the soap story structure cycle… While in Uncany X-Men, mutants still being hunted, literally, like deer. Because some of them are deer.

Bring out the Garth Marenghi at this point I think.

As for the other X-titles and how they will interact…

X-Men from Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman are doing their own thing.

While Exceptional X-Men by Eve L Ewing and Carmen Carnero are doing theirs. A definite textual separation between the books.





But with Harvey X, a definite attempt to show the legacy of the X-Men throughout, back to the original appearance of Krakoa as well…

Setting up the perfectly timed return of Rogue, Gambit and Gambit's accent.

As well as Gail Simone's answer to Rogue's sexuality, bound up as it is with all the memories and life experiences of people she has absorbed over the years…

Her sexuality is X-Men. That should do it…

And even Polaris and Havok are back together again. The cycle turns and turns and turns back again.

UNCANNY X-MEN #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240610

(W) Gail Simone (A/CA) David Marquez

PROFESSOR X…IS GONE!

A core group of essential X-Men rise FROM THE ASHES to face a world without a home – and without Professor X! All bonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and ROGUE reluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them back together…but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants, and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men!

Rated T+In Shops: Aug 07, 2024

SRP: $5.99

AVENGERS #17

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240657

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Joshua Cassara

STORM JOINS THE AVENGERS!

New arc starts here! Superstar artist Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.) takes the helm as series artist! In the aftermath of Blood Hunt and Fall of the House of X, where does that leave the Avengers? The team's roster won't be the only thing shaken up when a deadly threat sets its vengeful sights on Earth! PLUS: PART 6 OF DEADPOOL/WOLVERINE: WEAPON X-TRACTION! Rated T+In Shops: Aug 07, 2024 SRP: $3.99

X-Men: From the Ashes Infinity Comic (2024) #9

Published August 05, 2024

Writer Alex Paknadel

Penciller Phillip Sevy

