Warstride Challenges Will Be Released On September 7th

After being in Early Access for nearly a year and a half, Warstride Challenges is coming out next month for both PC and consoles.

Focus Entertainment and developer Dream Powered Games revealed today that Warstride Challenges will be released on September 7th. The team has been working on this game for years, and in fact, it's been sitting in Early Access for the past year and a half, with steady improvements being added over time. Along the way, they have been taking testing periods and community feedback to make improvements on the final game, which they will have for us in a few weeks. Version 1.0 will be launched on Steam, but will also be released for PlayStation and Xbox. While you're patiently waiting for it to come out, the team also released a brand new trailer for you to enjoy, showing what the final version of the game is going to look and play like.

"Blast hordes of demons at lightning speed in bloody gunfights across a series of increasingly intense trials in Warstride Challenges. Slow time to pull off impossible headshots, bunny hop to pick up speed, slide around corners and shred foes with destructive shockwaves! Die and retry to pull off the perfect run, then prove your worth on the global leaderboard to let the world know you're the greatest demon slayer. Race against the clock to overcome every challenge that comes your way, unlocking and unleashing an arsenal of devastating weapons and powers. Compete with your friends and the community to get the highest score and race the ghosts of anyone online – even your favorite streamers! Whether you're an eSports pro or a shooter beginner, you'll progress to become an FPS master."

Get in the flow: blast hordes of demons in satisfying, bloody combat.

Die and retry to get the highest score: show the world you're the greatest demon slayer!

Challenge anyone online, racing them async with the Nemesis Mode.

Create, share, and play unique challenges from the community.

