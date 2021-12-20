Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?

Here are the solicitations of the comic books so far…

ROBINS #1 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The five heroes to have donned the Robin cape and mask find themselves at a crossroads in their lives. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne come together to discuss the big thing that binds them together: Was being Robin, and Batman's sidekick, the best choice they could've made? But before they can get to the heart of the matter, they're ambushed by an unknown assailant with a bone to pick with them. She claims to have been the first Robin, and she's out to prove Batman should've never trained any of them. Winner of DC's Round Robin tournament, as chosen by you, the readers! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/16/2021

ROBINS #2 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The former Robins launch into action after the assault at Dick Grayson's apartment. Not wanting to turn to Batman for help, the five former wonders start to investigate on their own by digging deep into their pasts. But what is their assailant's connection to the Robin name, and why are they coming after the ex-sidekicks?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/21/2021

ROBINS #3 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The Robins run face-first into a group of copycat villains decked out in high-end tech giving them the powers and battle prowess of Batman's greatest enemies! As the former wonders face down these threats, they deduce that whoever's behind the assault on them has hacked into the Batcomputer. As hard choices are made, the five ex-partners of Batman realize that going their separate ways and leaving the Robin mantle behind might be their only option! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/18/2022

ROBINS #4 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

The Robins are splintered after the events in the graveyard. On their own and on the hunt for the distributor of the SKP Tech, the former sidekicks are on the warpath, tearing through Gotham and Blüdhaven following any and all leads. But while the Robins descend on the criminal underworld, where has Tim Drake disappeared to?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/15/2022

ROBINS #5 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS

(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas

Trapped in a virtual prison, the Robins must face down their own gauntlet of bad memories. Every step they take places them further and further into their fabricated realities with no escape in sight! Can the Robins break free from their tragic pasts, or will they be lost to their former lives forever?

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/15/2022