Was The Original DC Comics Robin Based On PJ Harvey?
Tomorrow sees the release of Robins #2 in print. But the comic by Tim Seeley and Baldemar Rivas which appropriately won the DC Round Robin Tournament, was published first on the DC Universe app which is still inexplicable unavailable outside of the USA unless you use a US credit card registered to a US address and a US IP. But it has given print speculator purchasers a head start in the knowledge that the series, as well as showing all the Robins and exploring their relationship with each other, and Batman., introduces a brand new Robin. With the suggestion that she's been around a lot longer than one may think. We have also already had the release of Robins #3 on the DC Universe App. Which suggests that this new – or old – Robin, is now an assassin. And also might be English – from Yorkshire, Lancashire, or the West Country, using vernacular like "love" as an endearment.
Bleeding Cool has been led to understand that the "West Country" may be the vernacular of choice, and that it may be a deliberate reference to the Nick Cage And The Bad Seeds song, West Country Girl.
A song that was about PJ Harvey, born in Bridport in Dorset, part of the West Country in the UK. And it is her tone of voice that is being referenced in Robins.
The oldest Robin, and notable assassin, based on PJ Harvey? Not in any way that should concern the lawyers though. And hey, it never harmed Sting to be John Constantine.
Here are the solicitations of the comic books so far…
ROBINS #1 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS
(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas
The five heroes to have donned the Robin cape and mask find themselves at a crossroads in their lives. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne come together to discuss the big thing that binds them together: Was being Robin, and Batman's sidekick, the best choice they could've made? But before they can get to the heart of the matter, they're ambushed by an unknown assailant with a bone to pick with them. She claims to have been the first Robin, and she's out to prove Batman should've never trained any of them. Winner of DC's Round Robin tournament, as chosen by you, the readers! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/16/2021
ROBINS #2 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS
(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas
The former Robins launch into action after the assault at Dick Grayson's apartment. Not wanting to turn to Batman for help, the five former wonders start to investigate on their own by digging deep into their pasts. But what is their assailant's connection to the Robin name, and why are they coming after the ex-sidekicks?
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 12/21/2021
ROBINS #3 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS
(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas
The Robins run face-first into a group of copycat villains decked out in high-end tech giving them the powers and battle prowess of Batman's greatest enemies! As the former wonders face down these threats, they deduce that whoever's behind the assault on them has hacked into the Batcomputer. As hard choices are made, the five ex-partners of Batman realize that going their separate ways and leaving the Robin mantle behind might be their only option! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 1/18/2022
ROBINS #4 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS
(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas
The Robins are splintered after the events in the graveyard. On their own and on the hunt for the distributor of the SKP Tech, the former sidekicks are on the warpath, tearing through Gotham and Blüdhaven following any and all leads. But while the Robins descend on the criminal underworld, where has Tim Drake disappeared to?
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 2/15/2022
ROBINS #5 (OF 6) CVR A BALDEMAR RIVAS
(W) Tim Seeley (A/CA) Baldemar Rivas
Trapped in a virtual prison, the Robins must face down their own gauntlet of bad memories. Every step they take places them further and further into their fabricated realities with no escape in sight! Can the Robins break free from their tragic pasts, or will they be lost to their former lives forever?
Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 3/15/2022