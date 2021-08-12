Tim Seeley, Baldemar Rivas Win Contest to Publish Robins at DC

When DC Comics advertises a contest where readers can vote to decide the fate of a Robin, it almost never bodes well. But in this case, it worked out for Tim Seeley and Baldemar Rivas, whose concept for a new comic starring all of the titular heroes, won DC's Round Robin competition and will become a digital-first series debuting on the DC Universe Infinite app in October and comic book stores in November. A press release from DC provides more details on the concept of the book:

ROBINS #1, written by Tim Seeley (GRAYSON, SUICIDE SQUAD: KING SHARK), with art by Baldemar Rivas (UNEARTH), peels back the domino mask on the realities and costs of being a Robin. Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Stephanie Brown, and Damian Wayne come together in the world's most specific support group to finally talk about whether being a Robin was a good idea… but they can't even do that without being ambushed. As an unknown assailant claims to have been the first Robin, the flock of Robins must figure out who she is, and what it means to be a Robin.

Okay, so while the description of the series doesn't specifically rule out a Robin being savagely murdered, at least if it does happen, it won't be the result of readers calling a 1-900 line. But also, with so many Robins starring in one book, it does show that DC could probably afford to lose one or two, right? Additionally, DC promised many variant covers featuring a Robin or two in November, which DC has dubbed the month of Robins, including one for the first issue by Babbs Tarr.

Check out the solicit below.

ROBINS #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art and cover by BALDEMAR RIVAS

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 1 of 6

Variant by BABS TARR

$4.99 US (Card stock)

ON SALE 11/16/21