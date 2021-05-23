Wash Away the With This Preview of Strange Adventures #10
Strange Adventures #10 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's magnum opus approaches its conclusion. It's Allana Strange who will be taking matters into her own hands, according to this solicit. But first things first: a gratuitous shower scene! What does any of this have to do with PTSD from being a CIA agent? We'll find out eventually. Check out the preview below.
STRANGE ADVENTURES #10 (OF 12)
DC Comics
0321DC089
0321DC090 – STRANGE ADVENTURES #10 (OF 12) CVR B EVAN DOC SHANER VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) Tom King (A) Mitch Gerads, Evan Doc Shaner (CA) Mitch Gerads
Once upon a time on Rann, Adam Strange made a deal with his neighbors and foes to take a stand against the invading Pykkts. Now, on Earth, he is trying to do the same thing: to get all the heroes to rise as one to keep the marauders from doing to his home planet what they already did to his adopted one. But the original deal was a devil's bargain, and Alanna Strange has received a mysterious letter that may tell her more than she wants to know. If she wants to keep her husband safe, it's time for her to go on the offensive.
In Shops: 2021-05-25
SRP: $4.99