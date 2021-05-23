Wash Away the With This Preview of Strange Adventures #10

Strange Adventures #10 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday as Tom King, Mitch Gerads, and Doc Shaner's magnum opus approaches its conclusion. It's Allana Strange who will be taking matters into her own hands, according to this solicit. But first things first: a gratuitous shower scene! What does any of this have to do with PTSD from being a CIA agent? We'll find out eventually. Check out the preview below.