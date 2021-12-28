Wastelanders: Star-Lord #1 Preview: Pining Over Kitty Pryde

Christmas may have prevented PreviewsWorld from posting the Marvel previews on Friday — thanks a lot, baby Jesus — but like a late gift, the previews have arrived just in time for you to get a glimpse of what's available tomorrow and for us to bolster our article count at the last minute. Yay! It's Friday Saturday Sunday Monday Tuesday Night Previews here at Bleeding Cool! Revisit the past of the future of Young Man Old Man Star-Lord in this preview of Marvel Comics' Wastelanders: Star-Lord #1. Check out the preview below.

WASTELANDERS: STAR-LORD #1

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Rich Douek (A) Brent Peeples (CA) Josemaria Casanovas

PETER QUILL HAUNTED BY HIS PAST!

The legendary STAR-LORD has fallen on hard times. With the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY disbanded, PETER QUILL returned to Earth to find it a wasteland unlike anything he's seen across the stars-heroes dead, villains in power. While he's taken out one threat, others remain in the Wastelands, and Star-Lord's own desire to assuage his guilt for being off-world during the calamity will land him right in the middle of another! Will Quill overcome the MYSTERIOUS FORCE waiting for him at the site of his lost love's death? Or is she not really dead at all…?

