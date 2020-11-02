Waxwork Records Forth Issue Of House Of Waxwork Now Available

Waxwork Records latest House of Waxwork comic is out, and rightfully it contains two spooky stories to send a tingle down your spine. In this latest issue, two short stories are presented. Like other issues, the 32-page comic comes with a 7-inch vinyl-containing that issues soundtrack. Moonlighting by Clay McCormack and Christian DiBari with music track provided by Pilotpriest tells a story about the hidden nature of cab drivers in New York City. The other, The Silent Night Slasher, is by Jacob Sehman and Morgan Beem with an accompanying track by SubRosa, telling a yuletide tale about a man you don't want heading your way on Christmas Eve. You can see the two versions of House of Waxwork issue four down below.

House of Waxwork Is More Than Worth Your Time

"Waxwork is proud to present the horrifying fourth installment of our anthology horror comic book and original soundtrack series, HOUSE OF WAXWORK! Featuring all-new content from contemporary writers, illustrators, and composers, this creepy series is loaded with macabre tales of ghouls, ghosts, witchcraft, the occult, the living dead, revenge, and so much more! As usual, your ghoulish hosts The Die-Rector and The De-Composer will take you on a journey through this blood-soaked 32-page comic book that includes a deluxe colored 7" vinyl record featuring music that serves as a soundtrack to each story."

Waxwork was kind enough to send this over for us to check out, and right off the bat, it is a trip to read a comic with a soundtrack. Of the two stories, Moonlighting was the better of the two. I am a sucker for a good werewolf story, and this one had solid art by DiBari and a neat little twist at the end. The Pilotpriest track also really adds to the reading experience; they did a good job capturing the feel of New York and giving the story a bit more life added to it. The Silent Night Slasher story was not really my cup of tea, although again, stellar art by Beem. That track by SubRosa is also good, very festive, and innocent until it takes a turn about halfway through. Between the stories are some fun ads and such to complete the package.

All in all, these are solid to good stories made great and amplified by the soundtrack that comes with it. It feels like a novelty when you first see it, but once you actually read the stories with the music, it adds a ton of depth and layers to the experience you wouldn't get otherwise. To get more info on this and other issues of House of Waxwork, go here, where you can also order a copy.