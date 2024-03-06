Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Movies, Superman, Superman, Warner Bros | Tagged: all star superman, james gunn, kingdom come

We Break Down Superman Comics James Gunn Lists As His Inspiration

James Gunn lists the following comic book inspirations behind his version of Superman, and Bleeding Cool breaks them down.

Article Summary James Gunn shares influential Superman comics, including Joe Shuster's iconic cover.

All-Star Superman’s emotional scene and Max Fleischer's cartoons highlighted as key inspirations.

References to classics like Kingdom Come and modern retakes like Grant Morrison's New 52.

Gunn's affinity for classic Superman tales with a twist of modern reinterpretation is clear.

On Threads, one Lucas G Barreto asked James Gunn, "Besides donner Superman, What were your other inspirations for making your version of Superman?" And James Gunn replied "Where do I start?" with a bunch of Superman comic book images for reference. And Bleeding Cool asked me to break them down…

That's the first pin up back cover in comics history by Joe Shuster, from Superman #1 by Joe Siegel and Schuster in 1939. The image of Superman breaking chains, was inspired by circus strongmen, as was his Superman cape, including the cape and the trunks over the tights. It became, and remains, a trademarked image by DC Comics and Warner Bros.

From All-Star Superman #10 by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely from 2008. Superman preventing a suicide, not by catching her in freefall, but by talking to her, as a result of hearing her problems that day.

A production cel from The Mad Scientist episode of the original Superman cartoon serial from Max Fleischer's Studios in 1941. In this scene, Superman tackles the Mad Scientist's deadly ray as it heads toward Metropolis and the Daily Planet building. The high production values on these shorts was unmatched for years, and is partially responsible for the success the character quickly gained in America, and beyond.

Whatever Happened To The Man Of Tomorrow from Superman #423 in 1986 was written by Alan Moore, and drawn by Curt Swan and George Perez. The story marked the end of the pre-Crisis Superman, and consolidated an entire career as Superman into one final story for the character. In this scene, he believes that he is about to die, as the future sends him a message. Just a boy and his dog, afraid of an inevitable death. It was an imaginary story – aren't they all?

Superman for All Seasons #1 by Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale from 1998. A retelling of Superman's stories, with a series of double page splashes. This scene sees Clark Kent and Pa Kent looking out at a Kansas sunset from their farm as Clark prepares to leave home for Metropolis to join the Daily Planet.

Kingdom Come by Mark Waid and Alex Ross from 1996, set in the future of the DC Universe, including a new future logo for Superman that is to be used in James Gunn's Superman movie. In which, Superman and the Justice League abandon their roles as superheroes after the rise and strong public support of a superhero named Magog, who has no qualms about killing, something recently revisited by Waid and Dan Mora in World's Finest.

The Giant Superman Annual #6 Back Cover from 1962, seen as summing up the Silver Age era, by Curt Swan.

The Michael Choi cover to Action Comics #4 from 2012, the New 52 series by Grant Morrison and Rags Morales, which brought Superman back to basics with a T-shirt and trousers, intended to revisit the anti-corporate and socialistic origins of the series in the thirties.

A still from Superman: The Animated Series from Alan Burnett, Bruce Timm and Paul Dini which ran from 1996 to 2000 on Kids WB!, the first spin-off of Batman: The Animated Series, and included multiple superhero guest stars, widening out the Animated Universe.

And Action Comics #1035 from 2021 by Phillip K Johnson and Daniel Sampere, with Sampere replying on Threads, "I'm honored to have one of my pages in this amazing gallery you put here. Thanks"

No John Byrne, Frank Miller, Joe Kelly or Brian Bendis? You can make your own judgements regarding their absences. But they suggest a love of the classic Superman but also how that classic Superman has been revisited by more cutting edge creators, inspired by what initially brought them to the character. Silver Age Superman but the silver recast for circuitry.

James Gunn was also asked by EJ Friedman "When I was in second grade, my parents bought me the 'Superman: From The 30's to the 70's'. Was this your first?", an anthology that collected forty years worth of Superman. Gunn replied "It wasn't my first but it's when I really started to love Superman."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!