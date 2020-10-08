We Only Find Them When They're Dead Sells 90K – Will It Crack 100K?

As we previously reported, Al Ewing and Simone Di Meo's We Only Find Them When They're Dead is already Boom Studios' best-selling creator-owned launch at over 75,000 copies. That's a truly robust amount of support from retailers, even when taking into account its Ewing's first creator-owned series. Ewing, who skipped the more conventional route of taking his first creator-owned series to Boom rival Image Comics, has continued to build heat from his work on The Immortal Hulk and the upcoming return of S.W.O.R.D. at Marvel.

Some might think there should be more than enough copies on comic shop shelves to meet demand for the hotly anticipated series. That doesn't seem to be the case however as issue #1 has gone to three printings already and a fourth one slated to arrive on October 21st. To date We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 has sold over 90,000 copies before the second issue shipped with each later printing ending up heavily backordered at Diamond. If the series continues along this path and requires 5th and 6th printings, like predecessors Kieron Gillen & Dan Mora's Once & Future and James Tynion IV and Werther Dell-Edara's Something Is Killing The Children, could it reach that vaunted six-figure sales level reserved for only the hottest series in the industry?

And that's important information to bear in mind as retailers, fans, and speculators finalize their orders this Monday, October 12th for We Only Find Them When They're Dead #2 second printing. Second issues are typically ordered at significantly lower quantities than first issues and as a result can prove to be worthwhile investments. Second printings on second issues are even more rare, as retailers have usually accurately identified their audience for a series by the time they finalise orders. In fact, Boom has only offered second printings on second issues of James Tynion & Michael Dialynas' Wynd and Tom Taylor & Daniele Di Nicoulo's Seven Secrets this year so far.

Speaking of Seven Secrets, I understand that series also continues to pick up heat with additional printings of early issues on their way soon to keep up with demand. Perhaps to coincide with issue #4 FOCing on October 19th?