We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Review: Worth Your Time

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 8/10 One of the most prolific writers of our era has come out with a creator-owned property on one of the best leveraged imprints in the biz.

Strap in for We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1, an interesting science fiction concept from skillful experts in the field. In the 24th century, humanity has found its way deep into the stars. To strip the spaceways of every possible resource in their continued and almost locust-like spread through the galaxy. Things looked dire until they began to discover "gods." Imagine bigger versions of the Celestials from Marvel Comics, armored and photogenic giants adrift in space, unmoving and unliving. Now, under the regulation of the rare but lethal escort ships, swarms of autopsy ships chop up these titanic corpses into resources that can be traded and used in industry and trade.

Captain Georges Malik is at least a third-generation spacefarer, making a living off of the gigantic dead. He shares a ship with his decently fleshed out crew — a "coroner" who manipulates a gigantic space scalpel, a "quartermaster" in charge of what comes on to the ship, and an "engineer" to make it all work. They live a life under extreme scrutiny and extreme danger, and they know this community of scavengers intimately.

Al Ewing's sparse script is very effective in establishing the clipped and taciturn tone of the people here. The artwork from Simone Di Meo is dreamy but crisp, while the colors of Mariasara Miotti are used to distinguish characters and establish mood effectively. Likewise, the AndWorld Design lettering also does a lot to differentiate the tension-creating sounds, dialogue, and the overarching monologue.

Despite the solicitations, this also shares creative DNA with Zoohunters and Sea of Stars in terms of the atmosphere and vibe, which is definitely a good thing. There's a fantastic hook in the third act, great and subtle characterization for the crew, and a crystal clear understanding of the stakes. This is moody, enjoyable science fiction that's well worth your time. RATING: BUY.

