We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3 Review: Into The Unknown

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3 8/10 Not only the gods must be crazy as five people race into the dark with no idea what's on the other side and face surprises they never could have imagined.

This deep-space science fiction adventure takes on new layers as this issue puts forth a warp speed chase deep into uncharted territories with unknowable possibilities ahead. The crew of the Vihaan 2 are tired of the deep space rat race, tired of harvesting just enough materials from skyscraper-sized humanoids they call "gods," drifting dead in space, to get by. The ship's captain Malik has an idea, and all of them have signed on for it, determined to find one of these gods still alive and intact. Unfortunately, this plan goes against every rule of their ordered society and would mean an almost immediate end to their freedom if they're caught. They are pursued into the unknown by a government agent named Paula Richter, whose history with Malik goes back decades and whose anger is as limitless as space itself.

Writer Al Ewing creates a Kiefer Sutherland-styled ticking clock as the crew of the Vihaan 2 watch almost certain death approach from two directions and wrestles with what their own skills and experience can bring to solve the situation. On the other side of the coin, Richter has the cold, patient ruthlessness of Pepe le Pew with none of his #metoo-oblivious whimsy. She knows full well that her trip is likely one way and intends to make sure it's that way for everyone else.

The artwork of Simone Di Meo, Mariasara Miotti, and letterers Andworld Design have always created impossibly beautiful visuals in the series. In this issue, they showcase a discovery that practically invents new meanings for the word "grandeur." The two page spreads here are more than posters; they're practically murals painted in the sky. When the chase ends, take some time to marinate in the splendor of these visuals (on your second read, if not your first read), which opens up so many questions in the reader's mind that weren't even on the table before.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3 is beautiful, terrifying, and meaningful. High-grade science fiction with real human emotion at its core, this creative team has brought forth something really worth seeing. RATING: BUY.

We Only Find Them When They're Dead #3

By Al Ewing, Simone Di Meo

Captain Malik and the crew of the Vihaan II are trapped in warp space, as they're pursued by the mysterious government agent Richter. They have two choices – drop out of warp speed and risk being destroyed by Richter or stay in warp until their engines explode from overheating. Who will survive long enough to discover a living God?